Dillon Brooks tossed for blow to LeBron; reportedly won't receive further punishment
Memphis Grizzlies agitator Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night after striking LeBron James in the groin.
Brooks committed the flagrant foul while guarding James near midcourt just 17 seconds into the second half, and James went down in obvious pain. Officials tossed Brooks after a brief video review, leading to a raucous celebration in the Los Angeles stands. The Lakers crowd celebrated much of the night as they decisively defeated the Grizzlies 111-101.
Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Grizzlies will likely have their starting shooting guard in the lineup for Game 4. Brooks won't receive any further penalty for his flagrant foul in Game 3 following an NBA review, ESPN reported Sunday.
Brooks had been booed every time he touched the ball in Game 3 because of his behavior during and after Game 2 in Memphis. Most notably, the 27-year-old Brooks called the 38-year-old James "old" while dismissing the impact of the top scorer in NBA history.
Brooks and James were matched up again in Game 3, and James was largely dominating until Brooks' ejection.
James scored 12 points in the first half while the Lakers went up by 29 points early and eventually built a 53-37 halftime lead. Brooks struggled mightily, scoring seven points on 3-for-13 shooting while missing four of his five 3-point attempts.
Brooks led the NBA in technical fouls this season, committing 18. He served two one-game suspensions for his behavior.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
- LeBron James lets his play do the talking in response to Dillon Brooks' jabs
- NBA playoffs dispatches: Sixers sweep, Clippers fall to 3-1
- Toronto Raptors fire coach Nick Nurse after five seasons, one title
- Steph Curry is 35, but not yet sweating Father Time
- 2022-23 NBA Awards Tracker: Fox wins first-ever Clutch Player of the Year
- NBA odds: Kings were historic long shots, now favored to beat Warriors
- Can Suns overcome depth issues against Clippers?
- Fan suing Wizards' Bradley Beal over alleged postgame incident
- Anthony Davis is once again Lakers' key to NBA Finals hopes
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- Dillon Brooks tossed for blow to LeBron; reportedly won't receive further punishmentNBA playoffs dispatches: Lakers hold off Morant run, Clippers fall to 3-12023 NBA playoff bracket, schedule: Updated scores, dates, times
- J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trapClippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. Suns; no timetable for returnLeBron James 'ready to play' Game 3 vs. Grizzlies following Dillon Brooks jabs
- 76ers’ star Joel Embiid out of Game 4 with sprained kneeJa Morant injury update: Grizzlies star PG back for Game 3NBA playoff dispatches: Hawks pull one back at home, Knicks swarm Cavs
- Dillon Brooks tossed for blow to LeBron; reportedly won't receive further punishmentNBA playoffs dispatches: Lakers hold off Morant run, Clippers fall to 3-12023 NBA playoff bracket, schedule: Updated scores, dates, times
- J.J. Watt gets assist from J.R. Smith after getting stuck in sand trapClippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 4 vs. Suns; no timetable for returnLeBron James 'ready to play' Game 3 vs. Grizzlies following Dillon Brooks jabs
- 76ers’ star Joel Embiid out of Game 4 with sprained kneeJa Morant injury update: Grizzlies star PG back for Game 3NBA playoff dispatches: Hawks pull one back at home, Knicks swarm Cavs