National Basketball Association
Dillon Brooks tossed for blow to LeBron; reportedly won't receive further punishment
National Basketball Association

Dillon Brooks tossed for blow to LeBron; reportedly won't receive further punishment

Updated Apr. 23, 2023 12:57 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies agitator Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night after striking LeBron James in the groin.

Brooks committed the flagrant foul while guarding James near midcourt just 17 seconds into the second half, and James went down in obvious pain. Officials tossed Brooks after a brief video review, leading to a raucous celebration in the Los Angeles stands. The Lakers crowd celebrated much of the night as they decisively defeated the Grizzlies 111-101.

Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Grizzlies will likely have their starting shooting guard in the lineup for Game 4. Brooks won't receive any further penalty for his flagrant foul in Game 3 following an NBA review, ESPN reported Sunday.

Brooks had been booed every time he touched the ball in Game 3 because of his behavior during and after Game 2 in Memphis. Most notably, the 27-year-old Brooks called the 38-year-old James "old" while dismissing the impact of the top scorer in NBA history.

Brooks and James were matched up again in Game 3, and James was largely dominating until Brooks' ejection.

James scored 12 points in the first half while the Lakers went up by 29 points early and eventually built a 53-37 halftime lead. Brooks struggled mightily, scoring seven points on 3-for-13 shooting while missing four of his five 3-point attempts.

Brooks led the NBA in technical fouls this season, committing 18. He served two one-game suspensions for his behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL Week 2 live updates: New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
USFL Week 2 live updates: New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes