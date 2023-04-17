National Basketball Association
2022-23 NBA Awards Tracker: Jackson Jr. wins Defensive Player of the Year
2022-23 NBA Awards Tracker: Jackson Jr. wins Defensive Player of the Year

Published Apr. 17, 2023 8:41 p.m. ET

As the 2023 NBA playoffs ramp up, the league's best and brightest from the past season will be individually honored for their accomplishments.

Follow along to see who takes home 2022-23 NBA MVP, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and more!

Giannis, Embiid or Jokić: Who deserves to win the NBA MVP award?

Giannis, Embiid or Jokić: Who deserves to win the NBA MVP award?

Defensive Player of the Year: Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson led the NBA by averaging 3.0 blocks per game — also a Grizzlies single-season franchise record — and averaged nearly seven rebounds per game. The Grizzlies finished first in the West and third in the NBA with a 110.7 defensive rating, and Jackson was a big reason why.

This is Jackson's first career DPOY award. He received 56 first place votes to beat out fellow finalists Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 23-year-old Michigan State product is the second-youngest NBA player to win the award, trailing only Dwight Howard in the 2008-09 season.

Stay tuned for more awards winners!

