National Basketball Association Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the face of the NBA after a sensational Finals performance?

Is a power shift happening in the NBA?

As Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate a hard-fought championship as victors of the NBA Finals, that's a question on a lot of minds.

The Bucks, after all, are not a traditional league power.

Prior to Tuesday's triumph, the previous ⁠— and only ⁠— title for the Bucks came in 1971, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leading the charge.

This time around, it was Antetokounmpo at the forefront of a championship run.

The 26-year-old averaged 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists throughout the playoffs, shooting 56.9% from the field.

He took it to another level in the Finals — coming off an injury, no less. In his six games playing for the title, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists, with a field-goal percentage of 61.8%.

Simply put, his numbers were staggering.

He didn't do it alone, of course, with the likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday also enjoying sensational performances in the Finals, but it's safe to say there was no question about Antetokounmpo winning Finals MVP.

All told, the Bucks and Antetokounmpo have come a long way since he was chosen 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Consider this: In his rookie season of 2013-14, the Bucks won 15 total games. This postseason alone, the Bucks won 16 games to claim the title.

Now, Antetokounmpo's trophy case is fully stocked.

"The Greek Freak" already had two league MVP trophies, an All-Star MVP trophy and a Defensive Player of the Year award among his many accolades.

His shiny new Larry O'Brien Trophy and Finals MVP award will complete the set, putting him in rarified air.

Which leads back to the question: Is there a power shift happening in the NBA? Or, in other words, has Antetokounmpo become the "face" of the league?

That's up for debate, but Colin Cowherd sure believes so.

The host of "The Herd" broke down Antetokounmpo's spectacular postseason on Tuesday, saying that Antetokounmpo is "absolutely unique."

"He just plays harder than everybody else," Cowherd said. "… I like Giannis. I never really thought he was a face of the league. He just didn't want to be. It didn't seem to interest him. But in a sort of a backdoor way, a unique way, not the American-basketball-machine way, he is now the face of the league."

Colin Cowherd breaks down why he thinks Giannis has surpassed LeBron James and Kevin Durant to become the face of the NBA.

Nick Wright of "First Things First" also shared that sentiment.

"It is now his league," Wright said. "And it was bound to happen at some point. … This series is about Giannis. This season will be remembered for Giannis. And I think it is now, officially, Giannis' league."

Nick Wright tells Brandon Marshall and Kevin Wildes why this win was the culmination of a nearly perfect playoff run by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and this is now Giannis' league.

Chris Broussard also joined the chorus, saying Antetokounmpo has overtaken the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant atop the NBA pecking order — at least, for the time being.

"Right now, Giannis deserves to wear that crown," Broussard said. "Let's look at the other contenders. LeBron? Father Time is tapping on his shoulder. Will he come back and take the crown next year? We'll see. … Anthony Davis? He's out. Kawhi Leonard is hurt. [Nikola] Jokić doesn't play the defense and all that. Steph [Curry] is too small. Now it's down to Giannis and Kevin Durant. … The only thing Kevin Durant really does better than Giannis is shoot."

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title, Chris Broussard argues that he has surpassed Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry for the crown. Hear why Broussard believes Giannis deserves the title over any of the league's other superstar players.

There are, however, those who believe Antetokounmpo still has more to do.

Shannon Sharpe said that while Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly a force at the moment, the throne still belongs to "The King."

"When you look at LeBron's body of work ⁠— and you take it in its totality ⁠— right now, I'll give you that [Giannis is the best player in the NBA]," Sharpe said. "But we're going to have to have a conversation in another four or five years before we get to the bottom and say, ‘OK, Giannis is right there.’ You do realize LeBron has been to 10 ⁠— 10! ⁠— of these things. He's got four Finals MVPs. Not one. Four."

Stephen Jackson also weighed in on the argument on "Undisputed," giving Antetokounmpo his due but stopping short of calling him the face of the league.

Whatever the case might be and whomever folks prefer to deem the face of the NBA, there's no denying that the league is in good hands — now and in the future.

