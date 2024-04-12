Yankees-Guardians opener postponed by rain, wind; teams will play Saturday
Steady rain and the forecast for strong winds postponed the opener of a three-game series Friday night between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.
The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. The second game will start at 6:10 p.m. ET.
This is New York's only visit to Cleveland this season, so it was essential for the game to be made up right away.
The pitching matchups have not yet been announced.
The Yankees are off to a 10-3 start, including a 6-1 mark on the road.
The Guardians have opened well under first-year manager Stephen Vogt with a 9-3 record, their best start since 2002. They played their first nine games on the road.
On Wednesday, Cleveland rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 in the series finale as Josh Naylor and his brother, Bo, both homered in the same inning and delivered RBI hits in the 10th inning.
The Naylors are the 13th set of brothers to homer in the same game as teammates.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on Kentucky, NBA and MLB futures bets
Jordan Montgomery reportedly fires agent Scott Boras after long free agency
MLB Buy or Sell: Early contenders, pretenders and first impressions from 2024
-
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi discusses MLB rule changes, 2017 postseason
The root cause behind MLB's pitching injury epidemic is obvious
Three reasons why the Astros’ slow start is concerning
-
Here's how investigators allege Ippei Mizuhara stole $16 million from Shohei Ohtani
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers or Yankees No. 1?
-
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on Kentucky, NBA and MLB futures bets
Jordan Montgomery reportedly fires agent Scott Boras after long free agency
MLB Buy or Sell: Early contenders, pretenders and first impressions from 2024
-
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi discusses MLB rule changes, 2017 postseason
The root cause behind MLB's pitching injury epidemic is obvious
Three reasons why the Astros’ slow start is concerning
-
Here's how investigators allege Ippei Mizuhara stole $16 million from Shohei Ohtani
20 Best pitchers in MLB 2024: Ranking the top 20 starters
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Braves, Dodgers or Yankees No. 1?