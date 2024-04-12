Major League Baseball
Yankees-Guardians opener postponed by rain, wind; teams will play Saturday
Published Apr. 12, 2024

Steady rain and the forecast for strong winds postponed the opener of a three-game series Friday night between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. The second game will start at 6:10 p.m. ET.

This is New York's only visit to Cleveland this season, so it was essential for the game to be made up right away.

The pitching matchups have not yet been announced.

The Yankees are off to a 10-3 start, including a 6-1 mark on the road.

The Guardians have opened well under first-year manager Stephen Vogt with a 9-3 record, their best start since 2002. They played their first nine games on the road.

On Wednesday, Cleveland rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-6 in the series finale as Josh Naylor and his brother, Bo, both homered in the same inning and delivered RBI hits in the 10th inning.

The Naylors are the 13th set of brothers to homer in the same game as teammates.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

