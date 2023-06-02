2023 MLB All-Star Week schedule: How to watch, channels, times
The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Seattle, marking the third time in Mariners franchise history that they will host the iconic Midsummer Classic (1979 and 2001).
Along with the highly anticipated All-Star Game on July 11, which will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app, there will be a slew of other festivities going down at T-Mobile Park beginning July 8.
Here's pertinent information you need to know ahead of all the action!
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: TBA
Channel: MLB Network, Peacock
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: TBA
Channel: ESPN
2023 MLB Draft Day
Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: TBA
Channel: ESPN
T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Date: Monday, July 10
Time: TBA
Channel: ESPN
2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX (Spanish-language commentary will be airing on FOX Deportes.)
