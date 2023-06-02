Major League Baseball 2023 MLB All-Star Week schedule: How to watch, channels, times Updated Jun. 2, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Seattle, marking the third time in Mariners franchise history that they will host the iconic Midsummer Classic (1979 and 2001).

Along with the highly anticipated All-Star Game on July 11, which will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app, there will be a slew of other festivities going down at T-Mobile Park beginning July 8.

Here's pertinent information you need to know ahead of all the action!

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: TBA

Channel: MLB Network, Peacock

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: TBA

Channel: ESPN

2023 MLB Draft Day

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: TBA

Channel: ESPN

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: TBA

Channel: ESPN

2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX (Spanish-language commentary will be airing on FOX Deportes.)

