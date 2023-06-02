Major League Baseball 2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting, rosters, starting lineups, more Published Jun. 2, 2023 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially open.

Phase 1 of voting on which players fans want to see play in the All-Star Game began on May 31 and will run through Thursday, June 22. In Phase 1, fans can vote which players they'd like to see start at each position (except for the outfield, where fans can pick three players) in the American and National Leagues. They can do so up to five times every 24 hours.

Shortly after Phase 1 ends on June 22 at 12 p.m. ET, the top two vote-getters at each position (plus six outfielders) will be revealed. The top overall vote-getter in each league will be named a starter for this year's All-Star Game, while the rest of the starting spots will be determined during Phase 2, which will begin Monday, June 26.

In Phase 2, fans will get to vote between the top two (or six, in the case of the outfield spots) vote-getters and pick the starting player at each position in both leagues. Phase 2 will end June 29 at 12 p.m. ET, and the winners will be revealed later that same day. Fans can submit their votes on MLB.com, the MLB's mobile app or at any of the 30 MLB stadiums.

Pitchers are excluded from fan voting. Player ballots and the commissioner's office will determine the pitchers and bench players selected for the All-Star Game.

The entirety of the 23-player rosters for both leagues will be revealed on Sunday, July 2.

Continuing the usual tradition, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the American League squad after winning last season's AL pennant (and the World Series), while Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson will manage the National League squad after winning last year's NL pennant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on Tuesday, July 11. The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live on FOX for the 24th time.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

share