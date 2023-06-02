Major League Baseball
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting, rosters, starting lineups, more
Major League Baseball

2023 MLB All-Star Game: Voting, rosters, starting lineups, more

Published Jun. 2, 2023 1:35 p.m. ET

Voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is officially open.

Phase 1 of voting on which players fans want to see play in the All-Star Game began on May 31 and will run through Thursday, June 22. In Phase 1, fans can vote which players they'd like to see start at each position (except for the outfield, where fans can pick three players) in the American and National Leagues. They can do so up to five times every 24 hours.

Shortly after Phase 1 ends on June 22 at 12 p.m. ET, the top two vote-getters at each position (plus six outfielders) will be revealed. The top overall vote-getter in each league will be named a starter for this year's All-Star Game, while the rest of the starting spots will be determined during Phase 2, which will begin Monday, June 26.

In Phase 2, fans will get to vote between the top two (or six, in the case of the outfield spots) vote-getters and pick the starting player at each position in both leagues. Phase 2 will end June 29 at 12 p.m. ET, and the winners will be revealed later that same day. Fans can submit their votes on MLB.com, the MLB's mobile app or at any of the 30 MLB stadiums. 

Pitchers are excluded from fan voting. Player ballots and the commissioner's office will determine the pitchers and bench players selected for the All-Star Game. 

The entirety of the 23-player rosters for both leagues will be revealed on Sunday, July 2.

Continuing the usual tradition, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the American League squad after winning last season's AL pennant (and the World Series), while Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson will manage the National League squad after winning last year's NL pennant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on Tuesday, July 11. The first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted live on FOX for the 24th time.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 MLB All-Star Week schedule: How to watch, channels, times

2023 MLB All-Star Week schedule: How to watch, channels, times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes