2023 Home Run Derby: Mariners' Julio Rodríguez first to join competition

Updated Jun. 23, 2023 5:58 p.m. ET

The 2023 Home Run Derby is already shaping up to be one for the books!

Seattle Mariners star outfielder and 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodríguez confirmed Friday that he will be participating in this year's event, which is set to take place on July 10 at T-Mobile Park — his home ballpark.

Baseball fans can expect fireworks in Seattle, which is hosting the event for the first time since 2001.

The slugfest will precede the highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game (July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), which is currently in the process of forming its roster. You can find an up-to-date list of finalists here.

Rodríguez, more affectionately known as "J-Rod," is the reigning runner-up, having narrowly lost to three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, two-time All-Star and World Series champion outfielder Juan Soto in Los Angeles in 2022. 

He won't be the only big name taking part in the action, however.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts said recently that he will participate if he’s selected to the All-Star Game.

"As long as I'm an All-Star," Betts said. "I gotta be an All-Star first, and then [I will] do it."

Check back for updates!

