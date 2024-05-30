Major League Baseball 2024 MLB All-Star Game: Voting, rosters, starting lineups Updated May. 30, 2024 9:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Voting for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game begins on Wednesday, June 5th at noon ET.

MLB All-Star Voting Dates

Phase 1 - June 5 to June 27

Phase 2 - June 30 to July 3

Phase 1

Phase 1 of voting includes fan voting for players they want to see play in the All-Star Game began and will run through Thursday, June 27 at noon. In Phase 1, fans can vote which players they'd like to see start at each position (except for the outfield, where fans can pick three players) in the American and National Leagues. They can do so up to five times every 24 hours.

Pitchers are excluded from fan voting. Player ballots and the commissioner's office will determine the pitchers and bench players selected for the All-Star Game.

Shortly after Phase 1 ends on June 27, the top two vote-getters at each position (plus six outfielders) will be revealed. The top overall vote-getter in each league will be named a starter for this year's All-Star Game, while the rest of the starting spots will be determined during Phase 2.

Phase 2

Phase 2 begins at noon on Sunday, June 30. In Phase 2, fans will get to vote between the top two (or six, in the case of the outfield spots) vote-getters and pick the starting player at each position in both leagues. Phase 2 will end Wednesday, July 3 at 12 p.m. ET, and the winners will be revealed later that same day. Fans can submit their votes on MLB.com (up to 4 times per day), the MLB's mobile app or at any of the 30 MLB stadiums.

2024 MLB All-Star Game

Continuing the usual tradition, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will manage the American League squad after winning last season's AL pennant (and the World Series), while Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will manage the National League squad after winning last year's NL pennant.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers, on Tuesday, July 16. The game will be broadcasted live on FOX for the 25th time.

