Texas over Alabama? Klatt's wildest possible CFB outcomes for Week 2

Texas over Alabama? Klatt's wildest possible CFB outcomes for Week 2

1 day ago

Week 2 of the college football is coming up fast, and there are a handful of intriguing matchups — and some possible upsets — to keep on your radar.

Joel Klatt introduced a new segment called "What if?" during the latest episode of his new podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," which will feature three new episodes per week and offer unique takes and analysis of the biggest games and storylines throughout the college football universe.

Heading into Week 2, Klatt broke down how this season would be shaken up if Stanford were to knock off USC, if Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy were to commit multiple turnovers against Hawaii, or if Texas were to actually upset top-ranked Alabama (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on FOX).

Let's take a look at some of Klatt's wildest possible outcomes for Week 2 of college football.

The wildest possible outcomes for CFB Week 2

The wildest possible outcomes for CFB Week 2
Joel Klatt introduces a brand-new segment called "What if?" on the latest episode of his new podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show."

What if … Stanford beats No. 10 USC in Lincoln Riley's second game?

Key stat: Unranked Stanford leads the Pac-12 in pass defense after allowing only 59 yards to Colgate in Week 1. On the other side, USC QB Caleb Williams, a transfer from Oklahoma, went 19-for-22 passing (86.4%) for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 66-14 victory over Rice in his debut in Los Angeles last week.

Klatt's thoughts: "USC fans, if you're honest with yourself — your biggest concern is that this is all lipstick on a pig. 'Great, we got Lincoln Riley and the quarterback Caleb Williams and some of these flashy players on the outside. But are we really good enough up front to go and win on the road in conference and to be a team that can actually win 10 ballgames?' That's their fear. So, if they were to lose to Stanford, I think that that would be like a realized fear. … I don't believe that that's gonna happen though. I believe in USC. I believe in what they're doing. I think that they're a little bit better at the line of scrimmage than people give them credit. … I think they win handily."

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
USC Trojans
USC
Stanford Cardinal
STAN

What if… J.J. McCarthy turns it over three times on Saturday?

Key stat: Michigan's QB battle continues in Week 2 with McCarthy — a former five-star recruit who appeared in 11 games as a true freshman last season — getting his first start of the season against the Rainbow Warriors. Cade McNamara, who started all 14 games last season while leading UM to a 12-win season and a spot in the College Football Playoff, started in the No. 4 Wolverines' 51-7 Week 1 win over Colorado State.

Klatt's thoughts: "That's not what you wanna see, Michigan fans. … I know you are desperate for J.J. McCarthy to go turn in a great performance. If he turns it over three times, you're back at square one. It's basically like 2021 all over again at the quarterback position. You're probably gonna get Cade McNamara starting every game and J.J. McCarthy … at times to bring in the different dynamic of a running quarterback that can attack the edge, and Michigan fans don't want that. I don't think Jim Harbaugh wants that. By the way, that's the only thing that continues this battle. … I think that J.J. McCarthy has a higher ceiling than Cade McNamara. The problem is that J.J.'s floor is much lower than Cade McNamara's and the concern would be turnovers."

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
HAW
4
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

What if … Texas actually beats Alabama?

Key stat: Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young picked up right where he left off last season, throwing for 195 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 100 yards and another score on the ground in No. 1 Alabama's 55-0 shutout of Utah State. On the other side, the unranked Longhorns are led by newly minted QB Quinn Ewers — a transfer from Ohio State — who threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in Texas' season opener last week, a dominant 52–10 win over UL Monroe. The Longhorns also have running back Bijan Robinson, a top-10 Heisman Trophy candidate according to FOX Bet, in their arsenal.

Klatt's thoughts: "Oh, can you imagine? … It would be absolute madness. I mean, if Texas wins — then I guess you would say, ‘Texas is back.’"

2ND 3:14
ALA 10 · TEXAS 10
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
in this topic
share
Texas-Alabama: Live updates, analysis, video and more
College Football

Texas-Alabama: Live updates, analysis, video and more

12 mins ago
College football top plays: Alabama-Texas, Ohio State in action
College Football

College football top plays: Alabama-Texas, Ohio State in action

1 hour ago
College football odds Week 2: Top 25 lines
College Football

College football odds Week 2: Top 25 lines

1 hour ago
The Business of Bijan: Robinson's growing stardom is a family affair
College Football

The Business of Bijan: Robinson's growing stardom is a family affair

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Alabama-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Alabama-Texas

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes