College Football Michigan's Harbaugh in a 'tight spot' with QB competition 8 hours ago

Jim Harbaugh has a decision to make at quarterback, and while most would consider having two solid signal-callers as a "good problem to have," the bottom line is that the Wolverines ’ head coach is in a bit of a tight spot.

Harbaugh made the decision to give both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy a chance to prove themselves in a starting role.

McNamara — who started all 14 games last season while leading the Wolverines to a 12-win season and a spot in the College Football Playoff — got the start in Week 1 and helped guide Michigan to a commanding 51-7 victory over Colorado State .

McCarthy — a former five-star recruit who appeared in 11 games as a true freshman last season — will get his chance to start this week when the Wolverines host Hawaii (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt broke down the ongoing QB battle on the latest episode of " The Joel Klatt Show ."

Michigan QB battle getting more interesting Joel Klatt breaks down Jim Harbaugh's decision to switch between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy for Michigan's first two games.

According to Klatt, Michigan fans should be rooting for McCarthy to either be great or awful on Saturday — and nothing in between.

"Give me the Band-Aid performance … make it clear and rip the Band-Aid off," Klatt said. "Michigan fans should want an "A" or an "F" because the bottom line is that this decision for Jim Harbaugh is going to be made not because of the plays J.J. McCarthy makes, but the mistakes that he potentially does and doesn’t make."

Despite the Wolverines’ dominant showing against Colorado State in Week 1, McNamara did not play his best game. The senior QB completed nine of his 18 pass attempts for 136 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He finished with a QBR of 131.8 and gave way to McCarthy midway through the third quarter as the Wolverines built a 30-0 lead.

However, Klatt makes the argument that both Harbaugh and Michigan’s fans know what they have in McNamara, which is a solid quarterback who probably has a higher floor than McCarthy, but possibly a lower ceiling.

"Cade is the solid retirement plan, the 401K … you’re not gonna lose a lot of money, not gonna make a lot of money, but boy, it’s really steady," Klatt explained. "The question is … can Cade McNamara take you to a level where he could get into a potential shootout, if necessary, with C.J. Stroud?

"I think Michigan fans question that because he couldn’t take his game to the next level against Georgia, and J.J. McCarthy could be that. He’s the shiny object."

Michigan starting two different quarterbacks RJ Young wonders why Jim Harbaugh is reluctant to name J.J. McCarthy the starter because he believes McCarthy is the more talented quarterback.

While the "shiny object" is certainly appealing to fans, it’s hard to argue against the success McNamara has had during his time in Ann Arbor, specifically last season. The Reno, Nevada native completed 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns, to just six interceptions during the Wolverines’ magical run to the College Football Playoff. That run included the program’s first victory over rival Ohio State since 2011.

"This is a player that is playing at a high level," Klatt said of McNamara, who is 13-3 as a starter. "I know Michigan fans would love for it to be a little bit higher, but the bottom line is this guy wins. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and his teammates really respect him."

The Wolverines are currently listed as a 51-point favorite against Hawaii as all eyes will be on how McCarthy handles himself in his first start in a Wolverines uniform.

"Can J.J. McCarthy play consistent football, not turn the ball over and really cap the floor for Michigan?" Klatt asked. "Jim Harbaugh is trying to maximize his top-end potential, which is clearly (J.J.) McCarthy, as well as minimize his downside exposure, which is also clearly (J.J.) McCarthy."

