Ohio State makes it official, naming Kyle McCord starting QB Updated Sep. 12, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET

A winner has officially been determined in No. 6 Ohio State's quarterback battle.

Kyle McCord has been named the team's starting quarterback moving forward, ending the dual-quarterback experiment the Buckeyes ran in the first two games of the season, Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters on Tuesday.

"After reviewing the film, we've decided Kyle's going to be the starter," Day said. "We'll make that distinction. We still plan on playing Devin [Brown], but we feel like Kyle has really stepped up and deserves to be the starter. So, we're going to go ahead and make that distinction."

McCord, a junior, was Ohio State's starter in its season-opening win over Indiana and its Week 2 win over Youngstown State, but he split reps with redshirt freshman Brown after the two competed to replace C.J. Stroud in the offseason and in fall camp. Prior to Week 1, Day said that McCord would be the starter though he left the door open for Brown to win the job, saying he planned to play him both games.

McCord's performance in the season opener left a lot to be desired, as he completed 20 of 33 passes for 239 yards with an interception in a 23-3 win. However, Brown played in just two drives that game, throwing three passes.

In Week 2, McCord improved, throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns, proving to be a catalyst in Ohio State's 35-7 win over Youngstown State. Brown actually played five more snaps than McCord on Saturday, but most of them came after the Buckeyes took a 28-7 lead. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards and led the Buckeyes to a touchdown drive.

Day's decision comes just over a week prior to one of Ohio State's biggest games of the regular season when it faces No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend in Week 4. McCord will get a full game to prepare for that matchup in Week 3 when Ohio State hosts Western Kentucky (4 p.m. ET).

