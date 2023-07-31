Myles Farmer suspended indefinitely as Nebraska opens preseason camp
Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer, the team's second-leading tackler last season, was not on the 120-man roster when the Cornhuskers opened practice Monday and his return is uncertain.
First-year coach Matt Rhule said he suspended Farmer indefinitely. Rhule didn't disclose the reason other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.
The previous coaching staff suspended Farmer for the game against Michigan last November after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Rhule also announced that wide receiver Josh Fleeks, a transfer from Baylor, reported "significantly" overweight Sunday and will be held out until he makes weight.
Brodie Tagaloa, who was expected to be in the defensive line rotation, probably is out for the season because of injuries sustained in a car accident two weeks ago. Rhule said Tagaloa had facial cuts and required knee surgery.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Is TCU ready for the next step? 'We have to prove it'
Pac-12 to pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
2023-24 College football title odds, picks, predictions: Georgia opens as favorite
-
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa says SEC school offered him $1.5M to transfer
Joel Klatt explains why Colorado's move to the Big 12 is all about stability
Pac-12's future uncertain after Colorado bolts for the Big 12
-
Brother of Clemson's Dabo Swinney arrested on sex charge
Jim Harbaugh: J.J. McCarthy is a generational Michigan QB
USC's new task for 2023: 'We're trying to play elite defense'
-
Is TCU ready for the next step? 'We have to prove it'
Pac-12 to pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year
2023-24 College football title odds, picks, predictions: Georgia opens as favorite
-
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa says SEC school offered him $1.5M to transfer
Joel Klatt explains why Colorado's move to the Big 12 is all about stability
Pac-12's future uncertain after Colorado bolts for the Big 12
-
Brother of Clemson's Dabo Swinney arrested on sex charge
Jim Harbaugh: J.J. McCarthy is a generational Michigan QB
USC's new task for 2023: 'We're trying to play elite defense'