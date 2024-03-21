New Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs resigns after drunken driving arrest
Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs resigned Thursday, less than a week after his arrest for suspected drunken driving and without coaching a game with the Wolverines.
Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said he was notified of Scruggs' resignation and wouldn't comment further.
Scruggs, a former NFL defensive end, coached Wisconsin's defensive line last season. He was a New York Jets assistant defensive line coach in 2022 following two seasons as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats.
He was hired by Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh when he left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers two months ago.
The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Ann Arbor police.
He was a defensive lineman at Louisville from 2008 to 2011, playing for the program for three years while Moore was starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant.
Scruggs, who is from Cincinnati, was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round in 2012 and played in 18 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and Chicago Bears.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
