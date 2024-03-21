College Football
New Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs resigns after drunken driving arrest
College Football

New Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs resigns after drunken driving arrest

Published Mar. 21, 2024 1:47 p.m. ET

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs resigned Thursday, less than a week after his arrest for suspected drunken driving and without coaching a game with the Wolverines.

Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore said he was notified of Scruggs' resignation and wouldn't comment further.

Scruggs, a former NFL defensive end, coached Wisconsin's defensive line last season. He was a New York Jets assistant defensive line coach in 2022 following two seasons as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He was hired by Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh when he left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers two months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Ann Arbor police.

He was a defensive lineman at Louisville from 2008 to 2011, playing for the program for three years while Moore was starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Scruggs, who is from Cincinnati, was drafted by Seattle in the seventh round in 2012 and played in 18 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and Chicago Bears.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why would Tony Alford switch sides in Ohio State-Michigan rivalry?

Why would Tony Alford switch sides in Ohio State-Michigan rivalry?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes