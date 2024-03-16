College Football Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs suspended indefinitely after OWI charge Published Mar. 16, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Newly minted Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and he has been suspended indefinitely by the program.

Head coach Sherrone Moore called Scruggs' actions "an unfortunate mistake" that he "made no excuses" for.

"[Scruggs] has taken accountability for his actions," Moore said, in part. "The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

This is the second time Scruggs has been arrested for an alcohol-related offense. He was booked on a DUI charge in 2011 while playing college football for Louisville and was promptly dismissed from the team, per On3.

An OWI charge in Michigan carries penalties of up to 93 days in jail, a $500 fine and a suspended license for six months, per ESPN.

After a short, four-year NFL career as a defensive lineman that ended in 2016, Scruggs began his coaching career as director of player development at Cincinnati in 2018, followed by coaching the defensive line from 2020-21. He moved on to become the New York Jets' assistant defensive line coach in 2022 before rejoining head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin last season.

Scruggs was officially hired by Michigan earlier this month to replace Jesse Minter, who left with former head coach Jim Harbaugh for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is a developing story.

