2023 College Football Bad Beats: San Jose State scores late, haunting Under bettors

One reason why bettors like playing the Under in the Over/Under is they are in a winning position from the start of the game … until they're not.

That's what happened in Sunday's college football game between No. 18 Oregon State and San Jose State in Northern California.

The O/U was 54.5 points and Under bettors were in decent shape, as the Beavers led 28-3 heading the final 15 minutes.

San Jose State tight end Sam Olson recovered a fumble in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 28-10.

Oregon State responded with a touchdown with 10 minutes to go to make it 35-10.

Then the Spartans lost a fumble with just under seven minutes to go, and Under bettors breathed a sigh of relief.

All Under bettors wanted was for the Beavers to chew up some clock.

But Oregon State drove 54 yards in eight plays, capped by Deshaun Fenwick's 2-yard TD run to make it 42-10 with 3:13 to go.

Under bettors still held out hope. If the Beavers could stop the Spartans on downs, they would cash their tickets.

You know what happens next.

San Jose State marched 75 yards in 10 plays, with quarterback Jay Butterfield — who started his career at Oregon, the rival of the Beavers — throwing a 19-yard TD pass to Branden Alvarez with four seconds left.

Final: Oregon State 42, San Jose State 17 (59 combined points).

Sorry, Under-dogs.

