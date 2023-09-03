College Football 2023 College Football odds: Heisman, national title odds on move for Colorado Published Sep. 3, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football betting hype on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes gained even more momentum on Saturday, shifting into overdrive after the Buffaloes upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs 45-42 in the most-talked about game of Week 1.

RELATED: Deion Sanders has Buffaloes believing they can be great

Following the win, the odds dropped for quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion's son) and receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy. So did Colorado's odds to win the national title.

Heading into the TCU game, Hunter's Heisman odds were at +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) and Shedeur Sanders was at +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buffaloes' odds to win the national title were at +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total), and Colorado's Over/Under season win total was at 3.5.

RJ Young on Deion Sanders, Colorado's upset victory over No. 17 TCU RJ Young reacts to Colorado's incredible victory over TCU and analyzes what went right for the Buffaloes.

Here's a look at the odds after the win over the Horned Frogs:

Travis Hunter to win Heisman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Shedeur Sanders to win Heisman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Buffaloes to win Pac-12 Championship Game: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Buffaloes to win CFP title: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Colorado regular-season wins: 5.5

Over: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

Under: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Shedeur Sanders throws a school record 510 yards in Colorado's upset over No. 17 TCU Shedeur Sanders put on a clinic against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, as he threw for 510-passing yards and four touchdowns in the Colorado Buffaloes' victory.

Colorado's win caused significant movement in the lines for the Buffaloes' home game against Nebraska on Saturday, too (noon ET, FOX and FOX Sports App).

Nebraska at Colorado (noon ET, Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Colorado -1.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Colorado -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Nebraska +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

So who are you backing in the Nebraska-Colorado game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest college football news.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share