2023 College Football odds: Heisman, national title odds on move for Colorado
The college football betting hype on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes gained even more momentum on Saturday, shifting into overdrive after the Buffaloes upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs 45-42 in the most-talked about game of Week 1.
RELATED: Deion Sanders has Buffaloes believing they can be great
Following the win, the odds dropped for quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion's son) and receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy. So did Colorado's odds to win the national title.
Heading into the TCU game, Hunter's Heisman odds were at +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total) and Shedeur Sanders was at +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total).
The Buffaloes' odds to win the national title were at +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total), and Colorado's Over/Under season win total was at 3.5.
Here's a look at the odds after the win over the Horned Frogs:
Travis Hunter to win Heisman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Shedeur Sanders to win Heisman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Buffaloes to win Pac-12 Championship Game: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Buffaloes to win CFP title: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Colorado regular-season wins: 5.5
Over: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)
Under: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
Colorado's win caused significant movement in the lines for the Buffaloes' home game against Nebraska on Saturday, too (noon ET, FOX and FOX Sports App).
Nebraska at Colorado (noon ET, Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Colorado -1.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Colorado -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Nebraska +115 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
So who are you backing in the Nebraska-Colorado game? Follow FOX Sports for the latest college football news.
-
Big Noon Live: Colorado stuns TCU in Deion Sanders' debut
Deion Sanders' contagious swagger has Colorado players believing they can be great
2023 College Football odds: Colorado, Deion Sanders stun TCU; Huge sports betting upset
-
College football Week 1 highlights: Penn State, USC, Ohio State, Texas win big
Is Deion Sanders' smashing Colorado debut the start of something big?
Think the Deion Sanders hype has been out of control? Watch now that Colorado won
-
Shedeur Sanders for Heisman? Sports world reacts to Colorado's stunning win
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Michigan QB wears 'Free Harbaugh' shirt, leads tribute to suspended coach
-
Big Noon Live: Colorado stuns TCU in Deion Sanders' debut
Deion Sanders' contagious swagger has Colorado players believing they can be great
2023 College Football odds: Colorado, Deion Sanders stun TCU; Huge sports betting upset
-
College football Week 1 highlights: Penn State, USC, Ohio State, Texas win big
Is Deion Sanders' smashing Colorado debut the start of something big?
Think the Deion Sanders hype has been out of control? Watch now that Colorado won
-
Shedeur Sanders for Heisman? Sports world reacts to Colorado's stunning win
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Michigan QB wears 'Free Harbaugh' shirt, leads tribute to suspended coach