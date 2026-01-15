2026 College Football Transfer Portal: 10 Best Remaining Players Available

As the college football season is coming to a close, several players have entered the transfer portal. While most of the top prospects have either committed or signed with new teams, there are still some notable players who have yet to sign.

Here are the top-10 prospects available in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, as of Jan. 16 — the last day the transfer portal is open. All mentions of high school rankings below were also taken from 247's composite rankings.

Dottery has 32 career games played between one season at Clemson and three at Ole Miss. He started this past year as a Butkus Award preseason watch-list nominee and was a key contributor on a defense that reached the CFP semifinals. In 2025, he finished with 98 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

A 6-foot-7, 349-pound four-star offensive tackle coming out of high school, Brooks is ranked as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the portal. In his true freshman season with the Longhorns, he recorded 120 pass blocks, playing left guard in four games and right tackle in one. In those five games, he allowed four sacks and three quarterback hits (according to Pro Football Focus).

Etta has played in 26 games in three seasons for the Wolverines, coming off a career-high 295 snaps played in 2025 (PFF). Coming out of high school in 2023, he was the No. 13 defensive lineman in a class that featured projected first round picks like Peter Woods and Keldric Faulk. He's 6-foot-5, 320-pounds and recorded 20 total tackles with one sack in his Michigan career.

Modozie spent his first two collegiate seasons at Army, where he had a breakout season in 2024 — recording 6.5 sacks and 34 total tackles. He spent this past year at Georgia, where he appeared in 12 games as a reserve outside linebacker/edge rusher for the Bulldogs. He's 6-foot-4, 248 pounds and can help a team immediately given his experience at both the G5 and P4 levels.

6. Da'Shawn Womack, EDGE, Ole Miss

Womack spent two seasons at LSU where he played in 20 games, recording 3.5 sacks, before transferring to Ole Miss in 2025. On the year, he finished with 27 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he can thrive in multiple schemes on both the interior and outside. Womack most notably finished with a 74.9 run defense grade and 75.2 coverage grade for the Rebels this year (PFF).

5. Devin Harper, OG, Ole Miss

A true freshman this past season, Harper played in five games and recorded 22 pass blocking snaps with an 82.3 pass block grade (PFF). Coming out of high school, he was the fifth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.

Green's played in 26 games over three seasons for the Ducks, recording 22 total tackles and one sack. At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, he's a big body that several P4 programs could use. In 2024, he had a run defense grade of 78.1 and a tackling grade of 74.6 (PFF).

Wilson is one of the best edge players in the country, and could have easily declared for the NFL Draft. But instead, he's entered the portal and is looking for his third school in four years. He spent two seasons at Georgia where he recorded 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, before transferring to Missouri where he had nine sacks and an interception this past season. Wilson was also the third-ranked edge rusher and No. 17 player overall in the class of 2023.

2. Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Brother of former Ole Miss linebacker and current Carolina Panther Princely Umanmielen, Princewill spent his first two collegiate seasons at Nebraska where he played in 23 games and was a second-team Freshman All-American in 2023. This past season for the Rebels, he finished with nine sacks which ranked in the top 20 of FBS and tied for third in the SEC.

The top-ranked offensive tackle and No. 17 overall player in the class of 2024, the former five-star recruit has entered the portal after starting 22 games for the Buffs. He was a Freshman All-American selection by several publications in 2024, and was the highest graded true freshman with at least 100 snaps by PFF that season. He started nine games this past season and missed the final three due to injury.

