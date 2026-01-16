National Football League
NFL Divisional Round, CFP Odds: Best Bets for Rams-Bears, Indiana-Miami
National Football League

NFL Divisional Round, CFP Odds: Best Bets for Rams-Bears, Indiana-Miami

Published Jan. 16, 2026 9:36 p.m. ET
Sam Panayotovich
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The wise guys got crushed last weekend.

It started with Oregon getting railroaded by Indiana. Then, Jacksonville fell apart in the fourth quarter against Buffalo, Philadelphia lost outright to San Francisco and Pittsburgh scored six points against Houston.

Las Vegas bookmaker John Murray told me the public "rolled."

I’ve got four bets this weekend, and I’m too ready to sweat our Bills’ Super Bowl futures Saturday night. Remember, this isn’t the place for "locks" or five-team parlays. These are the games I love the most.

Let’s go to work.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

2025 Record: (39-51-6, -17.8 units)

Bills @ Broncos (-1.5, O/U 46)

I’m having déjà vu with the Bills in this spot.

It’s almost an identical scenario to last weekend’s game when the Jaguars closed a small favorite because people were lining up to fade Buffalo on the road against a more complete team. 

Too bad Jacksonville had Trevor Lawrence instead of Josh Allen in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo’s offensive versatility and defensive confusion make it a tough out, and I wholeheartedly believe you get the best player in football with a Bills bet. If Allen brings his "A" game, it’ll be difficult for Denver to win.

The Broncos’ defense is very good, but the offense is just okay. If second-year starter Bo Nix outduels 17 in the playoffs, I’ll be sick to my stomach.

PICK: Bills (+1.5) to win by more than 1.5 points

Rams (-4, O/U 48.5) @ Bears

Somehow, someway, the Bears keep winning.

Despite having a 5% chance of victory with five minutes remaining, Chicago scored two touchdowns and kept the Green Bay Packers out of the end zone. 

"Improbable" clearly isn’t in the Bears’ team dictionary.

Up next, Matthew Stafford and the Rams roll into Soldier Field and the weather is horrible for throwing the ball. Wind gusts are projected to soar as high as 30 miles per hour off the lake and temperatures will feel like 2º.

Stafford is 1-9 in his last 10 games in the elements and the Rams have lost eight of their last 10 in Chicago. The Rams have also struggled to protect leads this season, while the Bears continue to rise like a phoenix in second halves.

Take the points.  

PICK: Bears (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points or win outright

 

TWO-POINT TEASER: Bills +7.5 to Bears +10

The math is good here. Take the two underdogs and add more points. You knock Buffalo from +1.5 through 3 and 7 to +7.5 and make Chicago a double-digit underdog in a game where the total has dropped three points.

PICK: Bills +7.5 to Bears +10

CFP Championship: Indiana (-8.5, O/U 47) vs. Miami

I told y’all to bet Oregon against Indiana last Friday.  

After siding with Indiana over Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon (the first time), I decided it was time to flip because the Hoosiers were too popular.

Oregon lost 56-22.

Sigh.

Now, IU is onto the national championship against a very physical Hurricanes team that has the best line play in college football. It has three Sunday guys on the defensive line and two first-rounders on offense.  

That’s not to say Indiana isn’t a juggernaut, but the perception is reaching 2019 LSU levels. And Fernando Mendoza ain’t Joe Burrow. If the Canes protect the ball and limit penalties, there’s no reason they can’t hang around.

If I told you in August that Miami would play for a national title in its own backyard against Indiana and be an 8.5-point dog, you’d think I was insane.

PICK: Miami (+8.5) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points or win outright

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and the BetMGM Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Watch him on FOX Sports’ Bear Bets and follow him on X @spshoot.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: QB Dante Moore Turns Down NFL, Will Remain at Oregon for 2026

QB Dante Moore Turns Down NFL, Will Remain at Oregon for 2026

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports BettingWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Image Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes