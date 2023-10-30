College Basketball What Cooper Flagg's commitment means for him and Duke Published Oct. 30, 2023 9:21 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Cooper Flagg is bound for the Cameron Crazies.

The No. 1 high-school basketball recruit in the Class of 2024 announced on Monday morning that he has committed to Jon Scheyer and Duke. The 6-foot-8 16-year-old from Maine picked the Blue Devils over the UConn Huskies, with Scheyer and his staff holding the slight edge throughout the recruitment process all the way up to the finish line.

Flagg was named the Most Valuable Player at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in June and proceeded to go to Augusta and dominate for his Maine United team at EYBL Peach Jam. This decision is the culmination of a six-month period where he's done nothing but steal the majority of the headlines in the recruiting world. Averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and most impressively, 6.8 blocks per game at Peach Jam, the Maine United superstar notched three triple-doubles in seven games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound, 12-block, 6-assist performance.

Any commit heading to Duke is automatically going to see a major boost in eyeballs and followers as opposed to most other places, excluding Kentucky and Kansas. This decision, and the sheer cult-like following Flagg already has garnered from fans across the country, will lead him to becoming an instant household name when he hits the floor for the blue-blood Blue Devils, and it would not surprise me at all if his fame ultimately rises close to Zion Williamson-like levels at Duke.

What makes Flagg such a unique prospect is his instincts on the defensive end of the floor. His length, athleticism and awareness are on another level for a prospect his age, and he never gives up on a play. On offense, he can relentlessly attack the rim and has a quality handle for a prospect of his size. If the jumper proves to be more consistent, it would not be surprising to see Flagg emerge as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

What does the decision mean for Scheyer, who last week agreed to a new six-year contract through the 2028-29 season after a 27-win season and a Round of 32 appearance in the midst of injuries?

It further cements his status of keeping Duke's recruiting rolling at the highest of levels since Mike Krzyzewski retired. The Blue Devils ushered in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022, hold the No. 2 freshman class this season and with Flagg joining commits Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris, Duke ought to have the top class in 2024.

Flagg is bound to the blue blood of all blue bloods, and it's going to be a spectacle to see him suiting up in a Duke uniform, one that should captivate even those beyond the hardcore college hoops junkies. That is great for the sport's relevance factor throughout the year.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

