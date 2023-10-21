College Basketball
Duke, Jon Scheyer reach agreement on deal through 2028-29
Duke, Jon Scheyer reach agreement on deal through 2028-29

Published Oct. 21, 2023 2:53 p.m. ET

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke and its men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer have reached an agreement on a six-year deal that will run through the 2028-29 season.

The school on Saturday announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. Scheyer later confirmed an agreement was in place during the team's preseason fan event.

"I'm committed to Duke," Scheyer said Friday night. "To know that they're committed to me as well and our staff — and the job they've done — is great."

The 36-year-old Scheyer originally had a five-year deal as the designated successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. This agreement supersedes the initial contract and adds two years.

[Duke's new king: Jon Scheyer's journey to one of basketball's biggest jobs]

In a statement, athletic director Nina King praised Scheyer for "his relentless energy, passion and attention to detail."

Scheyer's first team surged down the stretch and won the program's 22nd Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title, a league record. He opens his second season with the nation's No. 2-ranked team while routinely luring top-tier recruiting classes.

The deal extends Scheyer's long-running ties to the program, which began when he arrived on campus for the 2006-07 season. He was the leading scorer on Krzyzewski's fourth NCAA title winner in 2010 and was an assistant coach for the Blue Devils' fifth NCAA championship team in 2015.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

