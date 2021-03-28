College Basketball
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament 2021: Sweet 16 Day 2 live gambling recap

21 mins ago

As the Elite Eight draws ever closer, two trends have come to define the 2021 NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga's dominance and the "Under" cashing.

Day 2 of the Sweet 16 saw both patterns continue, as the Zags rolled to an easy win over Creighton to get things started.

To help you keep track of all the madness, here is how the point spread, moneyline, and total scoring over/under played out for each game on Sunday, plus the lines on the upcoming games and tournament-wide trends so far (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Play the FOX Super 6 Tourney Challenge all tournament long for your chance to win thousands of dollars every round! Just download the FOX Super 6 app for free and make your picks now.

TRENDS THROUGH FIRST 53 GAMES PLAYED*
Point spread: Favorites are 27-25 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (the spread was 0).
Moneyline: Favorites are 33-16 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.
Total over/under: 32 games have gone "Under" the scoring total, 20 games have gone "Over," and there has been one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).
*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 5 Creighton 65
Point spread: Gonzaga (-13 at FOX Bet) covered by winning by more than 13 points (18).
Moneylines: Gonzaga (-1200 at FOX Bet) won outright; a $10 wager on Gonzaga would have won $0.83, plus your $10 back. Creighton was a +650 underdog (bet $10 to win $65, plus your $10 back).
Total over/under: Under 158 total points scored (148 combined points)

While underdogs thrived through the first two rounds, it feels fitting that such a decisive Gonzaga victory pushed favorites ahead of underdogs (at 26-25-1) to this point of the tournament.

No. 1 Michigan 76, No. 4 Florida State 58
Point spread: Michigan (-2 at FOX Bet) covered by winning by more than 2 points (18).
Moneylines: Michigan (-143 at FOX Bet) won outright; a $10 wager on Michigan would have won $6.99, plus your $10 back. Florida State was a +110 underdog (bet $10 to win $11, plus your $10 back).
Total over/under: Under 143.5 total points scored (134 combined points)

Juwan Howard's squad had no interest in keeping this one anywhere near as close as the point spread suggested, going up by 11 at halftime and only adding to that in the second half.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 11 UCLA (7:15 p.m. ET)
Point spread: Alabama -6.5 at FOX Bet
Moneylines: Alabama -300; UCLA +225 at FOX Bet
Total over/under: 144.5 total points scored at FOX Bet

No. 6 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon (9:45 p.m. ET)
Point spread: USC -2 at FOX Bet
Moneylines: USC -138; Oregon +110 at FOX Bet
Total over/under: 138 total points scored at FOX Bet

Play the FOX Super 6 Tourney Challenge all tournament long for your chance to win thousands of dollars every round! Just download the FOX Super 6 app for free and make your picks now.

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
March Madness Top Moments: Sweet 16
College Basketball

March Madness Top Moments: Sweet 16

March Madness Top Moments: Sweet 16
Who's making the Elite Eight? Keep up with all of the best moments from Sunday's Sweet 16 action in the NCAA Men's Tournament.
20 mins ago
How To Bet Day 2 Of The Sweet 16
College Basketball

How To Bet Day 2 Of The Sweet 16

How To Bet Day 2 Of The Sweet 16
Jason McIntyre has had some sweet picks through the tournament so far. Now, check out his insights on the Sweet 16.
18 hours ago
Sweet 16 Day 1 Gambling Recap
College Basketball

Sweet 16 Day 1 Gambling Recap

Sweet 16 Day 1 Gambling Recap
A certain wager went 4-for-4 on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament. Here's how all four games played out.
18 hours ago
Fab Once Again
College Basketball

Fab Once Again

Fab Once Again
Michigan history is repeating itself for Juwan Howard, as the former "Fab Five" player has the Wolverines on a roll.
20 hours ago
March Madness Top Moments: Sweet 16
College Basketball

March Madness Top Moments: Sweet 16

March Madness Top Moments: Sweet 16
The Sweet 16 lineup on Saturday saw the favorites roll. Check out the top moments from Day 1.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks