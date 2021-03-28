College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021: Sweet 16 Day 2 live gambling recap 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the Elite Eight draws ever closer, two trends have come to define the 2021 NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga's dominance and the "Under" cashing.

Day 2 of the Sweet 16 saw both patterns continue, as the Zags rolled to an easy win over Creighton to get things started.

To help you keep track of all the madness, here is how the point spread, moneyline, and total scoring over/under played out for each game on Sunday, plus the lines on the upcoming games and tournament-wide trends so far (with all odds via FOX Bet).

TRENDS THROUGH FIRST 53 GAMES PLAYED*

Point spread: Favorites are 27-25 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (the spread was 0).

Moneyline: Favorites are 33-16 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.

Total over/under: 32 games have gone "Under" the scoring total, 20 games have gone "Over," and there has been one "Push" (the final score landed exactly on the over/under).

*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, with Oregon advancing.

No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 5 Creighton 65

Point spread: Gonzaga (-13 at FOX Bet) covered by winning by more than 13 points (18).

Moneylines: Gonzaga (-1200 at FOX Bet) won outright; a $10 wager on Gonzaga would have won $0.83, plus your $10 back. Creighton was a +650 underdog (bet $10 to win $65, plus your $10 back).

Total over/under: Under 158 total points scored (148 combined points)

While underdogs thrived through the first two rounds, it feels fitting that such a decisive Gonzaga victory pushed favorites ahead of underdogs (at 26-25-1) to this point of the tournament.

No. 1 Michigan 76, No. 4 Florida State 58

Point spread: Michigan (-2 at FOX Bet) covered by winning by more than 2 points (18).

Moneylines: Michigan (-143 at FOX Bet) won outright; a $10 wager on Michigan would have won $6.99, plus your $10 back. Florida State was a +110 underdog (bet $10 to win $11, plus your $10 back).

Total over/under: Under 143.5 total points scored (134 combined points)

Juwan Howard's squad had no interest in keeping this one anywhere near as close as the point spread suggested, going up by 11 at halftime and only adding to that in the second half.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 11 UCLA (7:15 p.m. ET)

Point spread: Alabama -6.5 at FOX Bet

Moneylines: Alabama -300; UCLA +225 at FOX Bet

Total over/under: 144.5 total points scored at FOX Bet

No. 6 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon (9:45 p.m. ET)

Point spread: USC -2 at FOX Bet

Moneylines: USC -138; Oregon +110 at FOX Bet

Total over/under: 138 total points scored at FOX Bet

