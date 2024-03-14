College Basketball DePaul to hire former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann as next head coach Updated Mar. 14, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Chris Holtmann is returning to the Big East .

The 52-year-old will have no gap time between jobs, as he's agreed in principle to be the next head coach at DePaul University, multiple sources tell FOX Sports.

Holtmann was fired by Ohio State on Feb. 14, shy of finishing his seventh season as the Buckeyes' head coach. He took the Buckeyes to four NCAA Tournaments and accounted for three wins in the Big Dance during his time in Columbus. His inability to reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and back-to-back disappointing Big Ten seasons led to his exit.

Now, he'll rely on his Big East ties to try and resurrect a Blue Demons program that holds the worst NCAA Tournament drought among high-major schools, having not reached March Madness since 2004. Holtmann was the head coach at Butler from 2014-17, taking the Bulldogs to the Big Dance in three straight seasons and the program's only Sweet 16 appearance in the last 12 years, in 2017.

Fourth-year DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy and school president Robert Manuel were able to get a significantly increased financial commitment from DePaul University's board to make this hire, one closer to the standards of a Big East head coach's salary. There will also be a bump in NIL money at the school.

Holtmann will take over a program that did not win in the final 75 days of their season and had a record of 0-20 in the Big East. DePaul fired Tony Stubblefield just 18 games into his third year after a 3-15 start and a 28-54 overall record.

