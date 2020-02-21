University of Dayton Men’s Basketball on FOX Sports Ohio

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Duquesne at 2:00 p.m.

No. 5 ranked University of Dayton men’s basketball will be on FOX Sports Ohio. The network is pleased to air the next two Flyers’ games:

Saturday, February 22 vs. Duquesne at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25 @ George Mason at 7 p.m.

The Flyers (24-2, 13-0 Atlantic 10) earned their 15th consecutive victory over VCU last night as Dwayne Cohill and Jalen Crutcher each made two free throws in the closing seconds, hanging on to beat the Rams 66-61.

Dayton forward Obi Toppin, who is on five national player of the year watch lists, is averaging 19.4 points per game.

UD ranks 5th in this week’s NCAA rankings. The last season the Flyers were ranked in the top 10 (as high as No. 6) was the 1966-67 season, when UD made an unlikely run to the NCAA championship game before losing to UCLA.

The games on FOX Sports Ohio will also stream on FOX Sports GO.

