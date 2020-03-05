FOX Sports Ohio to produce 159 Cincinnati Reds games this 2020 Regular Season

CINCINNATI, OH – FOX Sports Ohio is pleased to announce it’s 2020 Cincinnati Reds regular season telecast schedule.

The network will produce 159 Cincinnati Reds games, all games not selected for exclusive national coverage. All of FOX Sports Ohio’s games will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

A complete regular season schedule can be found at Reds.com.

Play-by-play announcers Thom Brennaman and Jim Day, and color analysts Chris Welsh and Jeff Brantley will be in the booth this season to call all the action.

Reds Live also returns this season. The pregame edition, presented by Ray St. Clair Roofing, will provide fans with commentary, features, and in-depth pregame coverage of the Reds 30 minutes prior to every game telecast. Immediately following the final out of each game, the post-game edition, presented by Performance Kings Honda, will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.

Reds Live will be hosted by a team of Reds broadcasters, including Brian Giesenschlag, Jeff Piecoro, Charlie Walter, and MLB analysts, featuring Sam LeCure and new this season, Danny Graves. Graves pitched for the Reds for nine seasons from 1997-2005 and is the Reds’ all-time saves leader.

The network will kick off the regular season with special coverage of Opening Day beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 26th. Programming details for Opening Day are forthcoming.

All Reds programming televised on FOX Sports Ohio streams live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

As previously announced, FOX Sports Ohio will also produce Access Reds, a new 30-minute show that will take Reds fans behind the scenes, telling stories off the field. A new episode will debut every Wednesday through March 18. Come regular season, a new show will be produced monthly. Walter will host the 30-minute show alongside a rotation of co-hosts to include other FOX Sports Ohio Reds broadcasters and Reds personnel.

Social Coverage