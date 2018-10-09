Vikings Snap Counts: Rookie Hughes doesn’t miss a play

With a pick-six already on his NFL resume, first-round pick Mike Hughes made his first pro start in Philadelphia. Filling in at outside corner for Trae Waynes, Hughes was one of three Vikings defenders to play all 59 defensive snaps.

Philadelphia tested Hughes all afternoon and did beat him on two plays — a 48-yard Shelton Gibson reception in the second quarter and a Zach Ertz touchdown in the fourth, although both were impressive catches and not blown coverages.

Hughes has now played 50+ snaps in three of five games and has shown early flashes that he can develop as a standout corner, following the paths of teammates Waynes and Xavier Rhodes.

The cornerback also returned a punt a career-long 13 yards Sunday. Over five games, Hughes has taken back four kickoffs for an average of 26.8 yards per return.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Rookie Jalyn Holmes, a fourth-round pick in April, was active for the first time Sunday. Now playing at defensive tackle (he starred at defensive end at Ohio State), Holmes saw nine snaps and tallied one tackle in the second quarter.

— After playing one snap last week, safety George Iloka appeared in seven plays against the Eagles and finished a key tackle on Wendell Smallwood on a third down in the third quarter.

— With Dalvin Cook out for a second week this year, Latavius Murray saw a season-high 46 snaps and logged 56 total yards on 13 touches.

— Rookie running backs Roc Thomas and Mike Boone have seen the exact same number of snaps this season (18).

— Despite playing in a season-low 33 snaps, Linval Joseph had his best game thus far with one sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown — with the help of an oxygen tank, of course.

GAME 5: EAGLES (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (62) % Compton 62 100% Remmers 62 100% Hill 62 100% Elflein 62 100% Cousins 62 100% Thielen 60 97% Rudolph 54 87% Diggs 53 85% Murray 46 74% O’Neill 41 66% Treadwell 30 48% Reiff 21 34% Morgan 20 32% Robinson 15 24% Thomas 14 23% Ham 8 13% Conklin 7 11% Smith 2 3% Boone 1 2%

GAME 5: EAGLES (DEFENSE)