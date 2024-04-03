National Football League
2024 NFL Draft odds: Denver Broncos now heavy favorite to draft Bo Nix
National Football League

2024 NFL Draft odds: Denver Broncos now heavy favorite to draft Bo Nix

Published Apr. 3, 2024 8:49 a.m. ET

Bo Nix might not be viewed in the same light as a few other top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his draft stock is apparently on the way up.

And from a betting perspective, one team's draft odds have shifted significantly in regard to the Oregon quarterback.

Let's take a look at the latest odds on which team will draft Nix.

ODDS TO DRAFT BO NIX: *

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Broncos: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
Minnesota Vikings: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Las Vegas Raiders: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
New York Giants: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
New Orleans Saints: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
New England Patriots: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Los Angeles Rams: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Washington Commanders: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Tennessee Titans: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Seattle Seahawks: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

* odds as of 4/2/24

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels & Bo Nix among QBs projected to be drafted in first round

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels & Bo Nix among QBs projected to be drafted in first round

While the Broncos might not be as heavy favorites to draft Nix as the Chicago Bears are to draft Caleb Williams (-4000), the only other team with odds that short to draft a certain prospect is the Washington Commanders to select Jayden Daniels, which is also -150 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denver has an obvious need for a quarterback entering the draft. They put an end to the Russell Wilson experiment after two seasons earlier in the offseason, releasing Wilson despite his rich salary. 

Denver hasn't made a notable quarterback acquisition since then. 

Jarrett Stidham, who started two games last season, would likely be the Broncos' starting QB if the season started today and with Wilson's big cap hit, the Broncos might need to find a cheaper salary option at signal-caller.

Sean Payton hinted that the Broncos could be taking a quarterback in the draft when he spoke with reporters at the NFL's league meetings in late March. Payton also said it was "realistic" that the Broncos could trade up in the draft.

Brock Bowers & Bo Nix in Joel Klatt’s 2024 mock draft 2.0

Brock Bowers & Bo Nix in Joel Klatt’s 2024 mock draft 2.0

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt is among the group of analysts who think the Broncos and Nix are a good fit for each other. He had the Broncos selecting Nix with the 12th pick in his most recent mock draft, citing Nix's playing style fitting into Payton's system.

"Nix is a great fit for Sean Payton," Klatt wrote. "He's cerebral, accurate and perfectly suited to run Payton's offense. I've been in that offense; he wants five free releases and Drew Brees 2.0. Nix may or may not be that, but he can be the point guard for Payton who gets the ball out on time."

Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Denver Broncos
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vikings, Raiders trade up for QBs in Nick Wright's 2024 NFL mock draft

Vikings, Raiders trade up for QBs in Nick Wright's 2024 NFL mock draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes