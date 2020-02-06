Twins right-hander Jose Berrios loses arbitration case
PHOENIX — The Minnesota Twins beat pitcher José Berríos in salary arbitration giving teams a 2-0 record in hearings this year.
More Twins coverage
- Twins right-hander Jose Berrios loses arbitration case
- Spring training travel: Twins to play Tigers in Dominican Republic
- FOX Sports North announces 2020 Twins spring training television schedule
- Twins in ‘win now’ mode, address starting rotation
- Twins agree to acquire Dodgers’ Maeda in blockbuster 3-team deal
Berríos will be paid $4,025,000 rather than his request for $4.4 million. The decision was made Thursday by Frederic Horowitz, Andrew Strongin and Margaret Brogan, who heard the case a day earlier.
Berríos made $620,000 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 25-year-old right-hander was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts last year for the AL Central champions, striking out 195 and walking 51. He started the Division Series opener against the New York Yankees and did not get a decision, allowing three runs — one earned — in four innings.
Atlanta Braves reliever Shane Greene lost Wednesday and will be paid $6.25 million instead of his request for $6.75 million.