Wolves fall to Clippers in preseason clash

The Minnesota Timberwolves put five in double figures, but couldn’t solve Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari in a 128-101 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harris led all scorers with 23 points while Gallinari added 22 to hand the Timberwolves their first preseason loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 18 points and seven rebounds while Tyus Jones and Andrew Wiggins each contributed 12 points.

Keita Bates-Diop added 11 and Amar’e Stoudemire had 10 points off the bench.

The Wolves return to action Friday night, hosting the Thunder in a preseason game.