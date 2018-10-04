Wolves fall to Clippers in preseason clash
FOX Sports North
The Minnesota Timberwolves put five in double figures, but couldn’t solve Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari in a 128-101 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Harris led all scorers with 23 points while Gallinari added 22 to hand the Timberwolves their first preseason loss.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 18 points and seven rebounds while Tyus Jones and Andrew Wiggins each contributed 12 points.
Keita Bates-Diop added 11 and Amar’e Stoudemire had 10 points off the bench.
The Wolves return to action Friday night, hosting the Thunder in a preseason game.