Battling Achilles injury, PG Jeff Teague late scratch against Heat
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague sat out the Timberwolves’ game Friday night against the Miami Heat because of a right Achilles injury.
More Timberwolves coverage
The team announced the injury just minutes before the game. Aaron Brooks started for Minnesota, which also was without reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica. Bjelica is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain.
In his first season with the Timberwolves, Teague has averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 assists. He’s coming off a 22-point, 11-assist performance Wednesday night in a home victory over Orlando.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED