2023-24 NBA odds: Minnesota's Rudy Gobert favorite for Defensive Player of Year
Rudy Gobert has won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year three times (2018, ‘19, ’21) and based on the odds, he might be on his way to claiming the trophy a fourth time.
The Minnesota Timberwolves center's odds to win the award opened this season at +1800.
Midway through December, the T-Wolves are 20-5 and have the best record in the Western Conference.
RELATED: Joel Embiid surging in MVP odds
The 7-foot-1 Gobert's presence in the paint – he averages 12.2 rebounds per game – is a big part of Minnesota's success.
His odds to win DPOY have shortened to -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total).
Can anyone catch the three-time All-Star and six-time first team All-Defensive Team selection in the DPOY race?
Let's take a look at the odds.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds*
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Anthony Davis, Lakers: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)
Chet Holmgren, Thunder: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Joel Embiid, 76ers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Bam Adebayo, Heat: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Brook Lopez, Bucks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
OG Anunoby, Raptors: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Jrue Holiday, Celtics: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
* = as of 12/20/2023
Gobert is fourth in the NBA in rebounding and tied for sixth in blocked shots (2.4 per game).
The 7-foot-1 Gobert said playing strong defense is a major part of the Timberwolves' identity.
"Every time we do the things that we're supposed to do, especially defensively, we put ourselves in position to win the game," Gobert said.
Who are you backing to win the Defensive Player of the Year? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in news on the NBA and other sports.
-
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics remain favorites, Clippers rise
2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, leaders, rosters, how to vote
3 points: The comeback Clippers, a Knicks logjam and the lowly Pistons
-
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing All-Star to rejoin Grizzlies on the court
Rockets' Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments to refs
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Clippers surge during fleet week in Eastern Conference
-
2024 NBA Draft odds: Where will Bronny James land?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Ja Morant scores 34 points, game-winner in season debut to lead Grizzlies to 115-113 win over Pelicans
-
2023-24 NBA championship odds: Celtics remain favorites, Clippers rise
2024 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, leaders, rosters, how to vote
3 points: The comeback Clippers, a Knicks logjam and the lowly Pistons
-
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing All-Star to rejoin Grizzlies on the court
Rockets' Dillon Brooks fined $35K, Ime Udoka fined $25K for comments to refs
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Clippers surge during fleet week in Eastern Conference
-
2024 NBA Draft odds: Where will Bronny James land?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Ja Morant scores 34 points, game-winner in season debut to lead Grizzlies to 115-113 win over Pelicans