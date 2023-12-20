National Basketball Association 2023-24 NBA odds: Minnesota's Rudy Gobert favorite for Defensive Player of Year Updated Dec. 20, 2023 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rudy Gobert has won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year three times (2018, ‘19, ’21) and based on the odds, he might be on his way to claiming the trophy a fourth time.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center's odds to win the award opened this season at +1800.

Midway through December, the T-Wolves are 20-5 and have the best record in the Western Conference.

RELATED: Joel Embiid surging in MVP odds

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7-foot-1 Gobert's presence in the paint – he averages 12.2 rebounds per game – is a big part of Minnesota's success.

His odds to win DPOY have shortened to -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total).

Can anyone catch the three-time All-Star and six-time first team All-Defensive Team selection in the DPOY race?

Let's take a look at the odds.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds*

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Anthony Davis, Lakers: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Chet Holmgren, Thunder: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Joel Embiid, 76ers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Bam Adebayo, Heat: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brook Lopez, Bucks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

OG Anunoby, Raptors: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jrue Holiday, Celtics: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

* = as of 12/20/2023

Should Ja Morant have been the 2019 No. 1 pick over Zion Williamson?

Gobert is fourth in the NBA in rebounding and tied for sixth in blocked shots (2.4 per game).

The 7-foot-1 Gobert said playing strong defense is a major part of the Timberwolves' identity.

"Every time we do the things that we're supposed to do, especially defensively, we put ourselves in position to win the game," Gobert said.

Who are you backing to win the Defensive Player of the Year? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in news on the NBA and other sports.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share