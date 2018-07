T.J. Oshie, Capitals forward/Warroad native (↑ UP)

Warroad, Minn.'s day with the cup has finally arrived. Oshie brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown (his family moved to Warroad when Oshie was in high school but you go ahead and try telling the people of Hockeytown that) on Tuesday, which was declared "T.J. Oshie Day" by mayor Bob Marvin. Oshie rode around in a Lincoln convertible once ridden in by FDR, hung out with fellow Warroad native Gigi Marvin (and her Olympic gold medal), took photos in front of the town's water tower and more before departing for the Twin Cities.