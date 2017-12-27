Minnesota Wild (⬇ DOWN)

The Wild wrapped up a four-game road trip with a pair of losses in the state of Florida last week. Minnesota couldn’t get anything going on the power play, as it finished the cruise in the Sunshine State scoring just once in their last 11 man-advantage opportunities. Since going on a four-game winning streak Dec. 8-14, the Wild have dropped four of five contests. They have a chance to start trending back up, as five of their next seven games are at the Xcel Energy Center.