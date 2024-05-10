National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Coaching Tracker: Suns ink Mike Budenholzer to five-year deal Updated May. 10, 2024 6:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the teams that aren't still in the NBA Playoffs, the offseason has started, and there are a handful of teams that need to fill holes on their roster, starting with the head coaching position.

There are currently three teams in the league with head coaching vacancies: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards. The Charlotte Hornets just recently hired their head coach.

Let's take a look at the lates rumors surrounding the outstanding NBA head coaching searches:

Updated May 10

Hired

Phoenix Suns: Mike Budenholzer

Mike Budenholzer has signed a five-year, $50-plus million to take over as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday.

The Suns fired Frank Vogel on Thursday after just one season. Vogel led the Suns to a 49-33 record but couldn't get Phoenix past the first round.

Budenholzer last coached the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022-23 season. He coached the Bucks from 2018 to 2023.

Charlotte Hornets: Charles Lee

The Charlotte Hornets announced Charless Lee as their new head coach on Thursday. The contract is for four years, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday. Steve Cilfford stepped down as the Hornets' head coach in April.

Lee has 10 years of experience as an assistant coach in the NBA. He's currently serving as the lead assistant coach for the Boston Celtics under Joe Mazzulla. He'll join the Hornets following the conclusion of the Celtics' season.

Vacant

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to conduct the first interviews for their head coaching search next week, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday. JJ Redick, James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson and David Edelman are reportedly candidates.

The Lakers fired Darvin Ham, after they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Ham had a winning record in both of his seasons in Los Angeles and led the Lakers to a Western Conference finals run last season.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will begin their search for a new head coach next week, according to a report from The Athletic on Friday. Wes Unseld Jr. was removed from the head coaching position in January and moved into an advisory role in the front office. Brian Keefe served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

