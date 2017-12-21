Steelers-Texans Capsule

PITTSBURGH (11-3) at HOUSTON (4-10)

Monday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NFL Network/Amazon

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 7 +

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Pittsburgh 6-8, Houston 7-7

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 3-2

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Texans 30-23, Oct. 20, 2014

LAST WEEK – Steelers lost to Patriots 27-24; Texans lost to Jaguars 45-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Steelers No. 2, Texans No. 27

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (21), PASS (2)

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (5)

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (18)

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (10), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Steelers have won three of last four over Texans. … Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger has six touchdown passes and one interception in four career games against Houston. … WR Antonio Brown, who leads NFL with 1,533 yards receiving, will miss Monday’s game with left calf injury. … RB Le’Veon Bell leads NFL with 1,222 yards rushing. … Rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had six catches for 114 yards receiving last week, is third among rookies with five TD catches. … WR Martavis Bryant had touchdown reception last week. … LB Vince Williams had first career interception vs. New England. … S Sean Davis has had 10 or more tackles in two straight games. … DE Cameron Heyward has five sacks in past five games combined. Heyward has career-high 10 this season. … LB Bud Dupree has sack in two of last three games. … Rookie LB T.J. Watt is second among rookies with six sacks. … DE Tyson Alualu forced fumble in last game against Texans last season while with Jaguars. … Houston has lost four straight and seven of eight. … QB T.J. Yates will make second straight start with Tom Savage out with concussion. … RB Alfred Blue had touchdown catch in last game against Steelers. … WR Will Fuller has five TD receptions combined in last five home games. … DE Jadeveon Clowney is second in NFL with 20 tackles for losses and has career-high nine sacks. … LB Bernardrick McKinney has five tackles for losses combined in last six home games. … Rookie LB Zach Cunningham has three tackles for losses and 1+ sacks in last three games combined. … CB Johnathan Joseph is one of two active players with 25 or more career interceptions (28) and 160 or more passes defended (168). … Fantasy Tip: Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins continues to produce despite struggles at quarterback. He leads NFL with franchise-record 12 TD receptions and had 108 yards receiving in last meeting with Steelers.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL