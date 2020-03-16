Derrick Henry got paid on Monday morning.

But he didn’t get Ryan Tannehill paid.

After making a little over $1 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie contract, Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry will make roughly ten times more in 2020, assuming he decides to play on the franchise tag.

So … • Matthew Judon, Shaq Barrett, Bud Dupree: $15.828M.

• Leonard Williams, Chris Jones: $16.126M.

• Justin Simmons: $11.441M.

• AJ Green: $17.865M

• Derrick Henry: $10.278M

• Brandon Scherff, Joe Thuney: $14.781M.

• Yannick Ngakoue: $17.778M

However, it’s not Henry being tagged that has social media in a frenzy.

It’s Henry being tagged the day after Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was signed to a long-term deal that has social media in a frenzy.

Henry was outstanding last season, dominating NFL rushing statistics across the board.

Rushing Yards in 2019 1. Derrick Henry: 1,539

2. Nick Chubb: 1,494

3. Christian McCaffrey: 1,387

4. Ezekiel Elliott: 1,357

Not only did he lead the league in rushing yards, he led the league in rushing attempts, average yards per carry (for RB with over 200 carries), rushing yards per game, and finished tied for most rushing touchdowns.

The 26-year old Henry only got better in the playoffs. In the Titans’ AFC Wild Card win over the Patriots in New England, Henry carried the ball 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown.

A week later, in the AFC Divisional Round, Henry carried the rock 30 times for 195 yards to lead Tennessee past the top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore.

However, Henry getting the tag is just a sign of the times. Quarterbacks are more valued than ever and running backs are becoming devalued.

Reports suggest that from the start, Tannehill was at the top of the offseason pecking order.

Tannehill, the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, had a stellar campaign in his own right last season.

Highest passing grade 1. Russell Wilson – 91.5

2. Drew Brees – 89.2

3. Ryan Tannehill – 87.4

League-wide, he finished first in quarterback rating, first in average yards per completion, third in completion percentage and ninth in QBR.

However, he only played in 12 games and did not attempt nearly the number of passes that the NFL’s top quarterbacks attempted. His 201 completions were 28th in the league and his 286 passing attempts ranked 29th.

He is the first reigning rushing champion to be franchise tagged in NFL history, and though he can sign with another team, it would cost that team.

The game is changing, but so is the business of the game.

Henry seems to have gotten caught in the crosshairs.