Suns announce 2018-19 television broadcast schedule

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns announced today their 2018-19 broadcast schedule, which features 81 regular season games on the team’s exclusive local television station FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus, continuing a long-standing partnership that began with the 2003-04 season. The Suns will also play one nationally broadcast game aired exclusively on TNT. A full broadcast schedule is attached below.

FOX Sports Arizona’s game coverage will begin when the Suns open the 2018-19 NBA season at home with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 17. FOX Sports Arizona will also carry all four matchups against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers and the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, respectively.

FOX Sports Arizona broadcasts will be called by play-by-play announcer Kevin Ray, who will team up with long-time color analysts Eddie Johnson and Ann Meyers Drysdale. Suns digital reporter Lindsey Smith will return as the sideline reporter, and Tom Chambers and Tom Leander will handle “Suns Live” pregame, halftime and postgame show duties.

The “Voice of the Suns” Al McCoy will call his 47th season of play-by-play action on the team’s flagship radio home, 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, with Tim Kempton providing analysis. 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station has been the Suns’ flagship radio station for all 51 seasons of Suns basketball. Select games will air on the station’s AM dial, ESPN Phoenix 620.

KSUN-1400 AM will return as the Spanish Radio Broadcast partner of the Phoenix Suns, where Arturo Ochoa will handle the play-by-play and Jorge Moreno will serve as color commentator for every Suns regular season game in Spanish.

Suns games broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports app, which can be accessed through the Official Suns Mobile App. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

Note: The Suns’ seven FOX Sports Arizona Plus broadcasts are scheduled for Oct. 27 (at Memphis), Nov. 25 (at Detroit), Dec. 29 (vs. Denver), Jan. 12 (vs. Denver), March 9 (at Portland), April 5 (vs. New Orleans) and April 7 (at Houston).

Fans can log onto the following link to find the FOX Sports Arizona Plus channel associated with their respective cable or satellite provider: http://www.foxsports.com/arizona/story/fox-sports-arizona-plus-channel-finder-040714