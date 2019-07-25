Raptors sign Cameron Payne to strengthen backcourt

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have signed Cameron Payne, a guard who played last season with Chicago and Cleveland.

The NBA champions on Thursday did not disclose financial terms for the free agent. They are looking to bolster a backcourt led by Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

The 6-foot-3 Payne averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 17.8 minutes in 40 games last season. For his career, he has averaged 6.0 points and 2.5 assists in 153 games.

Payne was drafted 14th by Oklahoma City in 2015 after two seasons at Murray State.