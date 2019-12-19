Phoenix faces Oklahoma City, looks to halt 4-game slide

Phoenix Suns (11-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (13-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to stop its four-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 10-10 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Suns are 7-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 114.7 points per game and shooting 45.6 percent.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul leads the Thunder with 6.3 assists and scores 16.3 points per game. Steven Adams is shooting 69.8 percent and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ricky Rubio leads the Suns averaging 9.5 assists while scoring 13.1 points per game. Dario Saric has averaged 8.4 rebounds and added 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (hip), Tyler Johnson: day to day (illness), Devin Booker: day to day (forearm).