Red Sox look to add to record season at Orioles

BOSTON — David Price is less than two weeks away from his latest attempt at shedding his career albatross.

Price, the Boston Red Sox’s likely Game 2 starter in the American League Division Series against either the New York Yankees or Oakland A’s, is 2-8 lifetime in the postseason. But both of those wins have come in relief, where the left-hander has done some dynamic work over the years.

There has been talk — all from the outside — of Price again working out of the pen, but he appears to be on track to start that second game at Fenway Park Oct. 6.

First, a couple of tune-ups, with Price facing the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a four-game series at Fenway Tuesday night.

Monday night, the Red Sox recorded their team-record 106th win and locked up homefield advantage throughout the postseason with a 6-2 win over Baltimore.

His last time out, Price, who has more trouble pitching in Yankee Stadium than he does anywhere else, suffered his first loss since the All-Star break, allowing three homers in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Yankees.

That dropped Price to 5-1 since the break.

“I didn’t make as good of pitches, especially later on in the count,” Price said that night. “I left some balls up and they did what you’re supposed to do with those pitches. Anytime you give up a home run it’s frustrating, but everybody is playing in the same park. It’s not like the fences move back when they hit or move forward when they hit. So it’s part of it.”

Price, 15-7 with a 3.53 ERA overall on the season, is 2-0 against the Orioles this season — two earned runs, 18 strikeouts in 15 innings — and 14-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 27 career starts against the Birds.

Nathan Eovaldi, in line to start Game 4 of the ALDS for Boston, was the winner Monday, saying, “I definitely feel like we’re the team to beat.”

As far as the club breaking a record that was set in 1912, manager Alex Cora said, “It’s unreal. You think about the history of the game and the history of this franchise. To be part of this, I can’t even explain it. Obviously it’s something where we should call timeout and enjoy this one.”

The Orioles named Jimmy Yacabonis as their Tuesday starter after Monday night’s loss was their 111th, which ties the 1939 St. Louis Browns for the most in franchise history. Sean Gilmartin was another candidate, but he worked four innings in relief Monday night after Dylan Bundy only pitched three innings.

Adam Jones, who refused a deal that could have sent him to a contender at the trade deadline, electing to play out his contract with the Orioles, was in left field Monday night — his first time at the position since Sept. 30, 2007. He was a Seattle Mariner at the time.

Afterward, the veteran said, “It’s coming to an end here. The season ends. My contract ends. I’m an optimistic person. You never know what could happen. You always got to keep your options open.”

All-day rain is predicted in Boston Tuesday, with a split double-header set for Wednesday if there is a rainout.

Yefry Ramirez, in line to start Wednesday’s finale, won’t make that appearance because of a cut on his hand. The Orioles are hoping to see him pitch before Sunday’s season finale.

The current Orioles don’t have great numbers against Price.

Tim Beckham is 2-for-14 (.143), Jonathan Villar 2-for-12 (.167), Trey Mancini 3-for-13 (.231) and Jones 17-for-72 (.236). Chris Davis is hitting .256 (11-for-43) and has two homers but also has 20 strikeouts against Price.

The Red Sox are 15-2 against the Orioles this season.