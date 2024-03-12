Major League Baseball MLB's 10 best shortstops: Where does Mookie Betts rank? Published Mar. 12, 2024 9:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Talk about loaded. This is one of the deepest shortstop classes ever after young stars rose to prominence and elite players like Mookie Betts decided to make a full-time defensive switch.

Sure, a typical top-10 shortstop in Xander Bogaerts departed from the list in lieu of his new defensive position at second base. But, in no time at all, Gunnar Henderson promptly took his place in the rankings. The infusion of young talent over the years has made for a shortstop position with no shortage of flair and expertise for 2024 and beyond.

Our nine-part position player series continues here with the top 10 shortstops entering the 2024 season.

MLB position rankings: Top 20 starting pitchers | Top 10 closers | Top 10 catchers | Top 10 first basemen | Top 10 second basemen

1. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

2023 stats: .327/.390/.623 , 33 HR, 169 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

2024 ZiPS projection: .295/.367/.520, 26 HR, 138 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

2023: .307/.408/.579, 39 HR, 167 wRC+, 8.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .278/.381/.515, 31 HR, 143 wRC+, 5.6 fWAR

Whichever position Betts decided to play this year, he would rank among the best in baseball at that spot. Still, it's rare to see superstars agree to so easily put their egos aside and do what's best for the team. The Dodgers decided last year that they needed more assistance in the middle infield and Betts was happy to help, splitting his time in right field (77 starts), second base (62 starts) and shortstop (12 starts) while mashing a career-high 39 home runs, including a franchise-record 12 as the first batter of the game.

Some within the Dodgers organization believe Betts will continue to experience an offensive uptick manning the infield, where Betts has said he loves to play. He had a 1.039 OPS in 14 games at shortstop last season — his best OPS mark among the three positions he played — while setting a career-high in average exit velocity and the second-highest hard-hit rate of his career in his age-30 season.

It's still important to note this will be Betts' first time attempting to play shortstop full-time since his Low-A minor league days back in 2012. Betts has committed 13 errors in 31 games across all levels playing shortstop. It will be fascinating to see Betts make that transition this year, including whether he can succeed defensively at the position for a full season. But, offensively? Betts will make a loud impact no matter where he plays.

2023: .254/.336/.470 , 31 HR, 121 wRC+, 6.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .253/.332/.443 25 HR, 113 wRC+, 4.9 fWAR

2023: .266/.320/.459 , 26 HR, 108 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .290/.342/.479, 24 HR, 120 wRC+, 5.1 fWAR

Every Phillies fan wants the version of Trea Turner from the second half of the 2023 season to show up this year, while every opposing pitcher would wish the version of Turner from the first half of the year could show up. Turner struggled early on in his debut Philly season, posting a sub-.700 OPS in three of his first four months in the Phillies lineup. But the Phillies fan base supported Turner as he struggled, cheering for him at Citizens Bank Park, and the shortstop went berserk. Turner posted a 1.061 OPS in August and saw his 84 wRC+ in the first half of the season improve to 140 wRC+ in the second half. Expect Turner, in the second season of his 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies, to perform more like his second-half numbers in 2024.

5. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

2023: .255/.325 /.489, 28 HR, 123 wRC+, 4.6 WAR

2024 ZiPS: .260/.344/.472, 26 HR, 126 wRC+, 4.8 WAR

This year, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year will spend most of his time playing shortstop for the young, hungry Orioles. Henderson split his time between shortstop and third base last year, with 10 more innings played at the hot corner. Though it was a smaller sample size than the rest of his rivals at the position, Henderson's 10 DRS at shortstop was exceptional and highly encouraging for a potential long-term future there. The move also creates a clearer path at second base for baseball's No. 1 prospect, Jackson Holliday. Henderson will still play some third base, and his overall defensive flexibility remains a strength of a Baltimore roster that is threatening to win the AL East again. If he can have a big sophomore showing at the plate, then, just like Betts, it doesn't matter much where on the diamond Henderson is positioned.

6. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

2023: .276/.319/.495 , 30 HR, 115 wRC+, 5.7 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .275/.323/.481, 26HR, 113 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

2023: .306/.339/.475 , 127 HR, 127 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .292/.333/.471, 24 HR, 121 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

2023: .244/.328/.416 , 22 HR, 104 wRC+, 4.9 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .254/.327/.428, 22 HR, 105 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

2023: .230/.312/.399, 18 HR, 96 wRC+, 1.1 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .262/.338/.443, 21 HR, 116 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

Correa, whom we had never seen struggle as badly as he did in 2023, is due for a major bounce-back year according to multiple projection systems. And that's a good thing, because baseball is better when stars like Correa, known for their competitive spirit, play to their potential. With his plantar fasciitis behind him, Correa should look more like the shortstop we're used to seeing — on both sides of the ball. Outside the shortened 2020 season, Correa posted career worsts in wRC+ (96) and DRS (-2) in 2023. It's easy to believe Correa, in his age-29 season, will boost his numbers, but his uptick in recent injuries is still concerning.

10. Elly Da La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

2023: .235/.300/.410 , 13 HR, 84 wRC+, 1.7 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .242/.304/.437, 23 HR, 92 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR

Honorable mentions: Ha-Seong Kim (San Diego Padres), CJ Abrams (Washington Nationals), Anthony Volpe (New York Yankees), Trevor Story (Boston Red Sox), Willy Adames (Milwaukee Brewers).

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .

