Major League Baseball MLB's best outfielders: Ranking the top 20 for 2024, led by Ronald Acuña Jr. Updated Mar. 13, 2024 9:51 a.m. ET

Good luck finding a position group in baseball more exciting than the outfield, where the best is still ahead for many of the game's top talents. In the top 13 alone, you'll find three MVP winners and eight Rookies of the Year.

More than 30 players had strong arguments to make this list of 20, and that's not including sluggers like Kyle Schwarber, who's expected to spend the majority of his time in 2024 at designated hitter. Others, such as Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Byron Buxton, fell just short of making the cut after injuries held them back last year. Leaving high-upside talents like that off demonstrates just how deep the field is, but recent production played a major factor while compiling the list, which includes both decorated superstars and a smattering of last year's rookie standouts who will try to pick up where they left off.

Our position player series wraps up below with the top 20 outfielders entering the 2024 season.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

2023: .337/.416/.596, 41 HR, 170 wRC+, 8.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .304/.403/.590, 43 HR, 163 wRC+, 7.6 fWAR

The unanimous National League MVP last year, Acuña accomplished something never done before, becoming the first player to hit at least 40 homers and steal at least 70 bases in a season. There had never even been a 40/50 player before. Acuña alone stole more bases (73) than the entire Angels (72) and Giants (57) rosters. Certainly, the new rules helped Acuña's endeavor, but he would have put together an MVP-caliber season even without the wheels.

He led the majors in hits, runs, stolen bases and on-base percentage and paced the NL with a 1.012 OPS. He also had the most hard-hit balls in baseball — with 58 more than the next-closest player, Rafael Devers. That Acuña managed to do that while cutting his strikeout rate by more than half from any previous season is a remarkable feat and demonstrates just how far he has come since the ACL tear that cut his 2021 season short.

Will the Atlanta Braves win over/under 101.5 games for the 2024 season?

2. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

2023: .267/.406/.613, 37 HR, 174 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .271/.384/.575, 40 HR, 160 wRC+, 5.8 fWAR

3. Juan Soto, New York Yankees

2023: .275/.410/.519, 35 HR, 155 wRC+, 5.5 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .275/.421/.516, 33 HR, 160 wRC+, 5.8 fWAR

Are the New York Yankees the American League favorites after trading for Juan Soto?

4. Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

2023: .275/.333/.485, 32 HR, 126 wRC+, 5.9 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .274/.336/.488, 32 HR, 128 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR

Rodríguez said he wasn't happy with his 2023 season , a year in which he hit 32 homers, stole 37 bases and finished fourth in MVP voting as a 22-year-old. Imagine how good he could be when he feels good at the plate. After a substandard first half, Seattle's All-Star festivities seemed to ignite something in him, as he went on to post a .941 OPS after the break. His numbers were buoyed by an outrageous month of August in which he slashed .429/.474/.724 and knocked in 30 runs. Over a four-game stretch, Rodríguez set a major-league record with 17 hits. Entering his age-23 season, there's no reason to believe he can't pick up where he left off with the bat. But even when he's not producing the way he's capable of at the plate, his elite defense makes him one of the most valuable outfielders in the game.

5. Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

2023: .293/.407/.583, 31 HR, 170 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .298/.393/.592, 36 HR, 167 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

6. Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023: .285/.362/.506, 25 HR, 133 wRC+, 6.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .272/.354/.460, 20 HR, 121 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR

7. Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Padres

2023: .257/.322/.449, 25 HR, 113 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .268/.342/.528, 36 HR, 137 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR

8. Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

2023: .284/.369/.517, 29 HR, 140 wRC+, 4.9 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .275/.353/.505, 28 HR, 133 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

One of the more underrated stars in the game, Tucker is one of five major-league players — along with Soto, José Ramirez, Marcus Semien and Austin Riley — coming off three straight seasons worth at least 5 bWAR. He played in at least 140 games in each of the past three seasons, averaging a 139 OPS+ while hitting at least 29 percent better than league average each of those years.

While his 2023 season ended on a sour note, with a rough postseason performance, it was otherwise another dashing success. Tucker's 140 wRC+ trailed only Acuña, Soto and (now shortstop) Mookie Betts among all qualified outfielders. He knocked in more runs than any player on this list, earning his first Silver Slugger Award while finishing fifth in MVP voting. Entering his age-27 season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tucker climb even closer to his first MVP award.

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker on whether he could become an Astro for life

9. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2023: .263/.367/.490, 18 HR, 134 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .257/.366/.511, 21 HR, 137 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

10. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox

2023: .264/.315/.542, 38 HR, 128 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .267/.319/.496, 28 HR, 119 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

11. Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

2023: .245/.328/.508, 39 HR, 124 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .247/.310/.474, 31 HR, 110 wRC+, 3.0 fWAR

Texas Rangers hoist the trophy after winning the ALCS, Adolis Garcia wins MVP

12. Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

2023: .254/.364/.425, 23 HR, 126 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .264/.355/.451, 22 HR, 128 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

13. Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

2023: .293/.331/.477, 18 HR, 115 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .279/.322/.463, 20 HR, 109 wRC+, 3.7 fWAR

14. Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

2023: .274/.363/.466, 24 HR, 130 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .266/.361/.429, 17 HR, 122 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

15. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

2023: .278/.370/.447, 19 HR, 122 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .251/.354/.415, 18 HR, 110 wRC+, 2.0 fWAR

16. Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

2023: .263/.330/.460, 24 HR, 110 wRC+, 2.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .264/.343/.447, 21 HR, 112 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR

17. Nolan Jones, Colorado Rockies

2023: .297/.389/.542, 20 HR, 135 wRC+, 3.7 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .277/.368/.488, 22 HR, 116 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR

In only 106 games, Jones finished the 2023 season with 20 homers, 20 steals and the 11th-most bWAR (4.3) among all outfielders. His .931 OPS was the highest mark among all qualified rookies at any position. And before you attribute that solely to the Coors effect, note that he had an even better .935 OPS in his 54 road games than he did at home (.928). ZiPS projects Jones, who finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting last year, to be a top-20 outfielder in 2024. If he maintains his trajectory, he will be.

18. Evan Carter, Texas Rangers

2023: .306/.413/.645, 5 HR, 180 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .259/.358/.412, 15 HR, 113 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR

19. Chas McCormick, Houston Astros

2023: .273/.353/.489, 22 HR, 133 wRC+, 3.8 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .258/.333/.444, 18 HR, 114 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR

20. James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023: .248/.353/.437, 23 HR, 118 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

2024 ZiPS: .245/.337/.442, 23 HR, 114 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

After ranking in the top 10 in fWAR among all qualified outfielders last year, ZiPS projects Outman to be the 14th most valuable outfielder in the big leagues in 2024. Outman followed his electric but brief call-up in 2022 with 23 homers and 16 steals in a much more extended look in 2023. He finished the year as the best defender on the Dodgers by outs above average and ranked 10th in the category among all major-league outfielders.

He is prone to peaks and valleys — he had an OPS over .900 in April and July and an OPS under .600 in May and June — due to the swing-and-miss in his game, but Outman became more selective as the year progressed, lowering his whiff rate from 43.8% in May down to 37.4 in June, 34.8 in July and 33.5 in August and September. He went from having one of the lowest walk rates on the Dodgers in the season's first half to the highest walk rate on the team after the All-Star break and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

Honorable Mentions: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins; Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins; Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers; Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs; Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs; Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies; Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles; Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants; George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays; TJ Friedl, Cincinnati Reds; Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals; Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians; Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

