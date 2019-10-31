Jason McIntyre’s Thursday Night Football 49ers vs Cardinals Super 6 picks | Week 9

FOX Sports’ Thursday Night Football Super 6: Offensive Fright Night

Thursday Night Football lands on Halloween, as the San Francisco 49ers travel to Arizona to take on their divisional rival. This NFC West clash features two spooky-good head coaches … while the Cardinals have won eight straight games against the 49ers, undefeated San Francisco is not scared heading into tonight’s game.

Let’s hit those picks!

Who will catch or rush for the first touchdown of the game?

The pick: Any other player

The 49ers are suffering from a lot of injuries in their backfield … and I don’t see running Jeff Wilson on the board – he would be a reasonable option for the niners. As for the Cardinals, Kenyon Drake was just added to the roster … he could sneak in and get a touchdown. Without those two offered as picks, I’m going to go with any other player scoring the first touchdown.

How many total points will be scored in the 1st quarter?

The pick: 10-14 points

I’m picking between 10-14 points and here’s why: These are two of the highest scoring teams in the first quarter – both in the top half of the league. You’ve got two very good offensive coaches in Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury … I feel good about a high number like 10-14 points in the first quarter.

How many receptions will George Kittle of the 49ers have in the 1st half?

The pick: 4 receptions

You know the Cardinals are really bad at defending tight ends – they’ve given up the fifth most receptions and the most touchdowns … Kittle, who is a monster for the niners, is in for a huge game! I’m all in on four receptions for George Kittle in the first half.

How will the first touchdown of the 2nd half be scored?

The pick: 49ers rushing

I like the 49ers on the ground here. Kyle Shanahan inside the red zone loves to ground and pound – instead of Jimmy Garoppolo risking it in the air. I’m feeling a San Francisco rushing touchdown for the first score of the second half.

How many rushing yards will Kyler Murray of the Cardinals have in the game?

The pick: 40-59 rushing yards

This one is difficult because Murray is averaging 34 rushing yards per game … but here’s the kicker, San Francisco’s defense is awesome – No. 2 in the league behind the Patriots. Problem is: They haven’t faced a running quarterback. I think Murray is going to be running for his life from that 49ers’ pass rush … I’m going with 40-59 rushing yards for Murray.

Which team will win and by how many points?

The pick: The 49ers by 7-14 points

I have to go with the 49ers here folks – 7-14 points feels like a safe bet. This San Francisco defense has bottled up young quarterbacks … I mean look at what they did to Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff even Kyle Allen last week. It’s tough to move the football in the 49ers defense … I think the offense performs, and San Francisco wins by 7-14 points.