‘Inside the Magic: The Offseason’ premieres Aug. 16 on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 14, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Magic” this coming Thursday, Aug. 16, at 9 p.m. “Inside the Magic: The Offseason” brings Magic fans behind the scenes with a detailed look at what was an eventful summer for the franchise. From hiring Steve Clifford as new head coach to the NBA Summer League and Draft, FOX Sports Florida’s cameras were with the team every step of the way documenting the moves and mindset behind preparing the team for success ahead of the 2018-19 season.

“Inside the Magic: The Offseason” redefines all-access with in-depth features on the front office evaluating free agents for summer league and interviewing candidates for the 6th pick in the NBA Draft. Viewers will not only step into the Magic’s Draft Center and watch Orlando make that call to draft Mo Bamba, but also, follow the rookie on the way to his true blue debut in Las Vegas. Second-year forward Jonathan Isaac’s impressive summer league play is also highlighted during the show. Finally, Magic fans will hear from President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, General Manager John Hammond and Head Coach Steve Clifford as they share the team’s strategy in free agency, how they measure success and what they expect from training camp.

Join us on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Magic: The Offseason,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic on Twitter for exclusive Magic content.

PREMIERE: Thu. 8/16/18, 9 PM

