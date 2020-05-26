Packers sign seventh-round pick LB Jonathan Garvin

The Green Bay Packers have signed their first player from the 2020 NFL draft – linebacker Jonathan Garvin, who was the last pick for the team in the seventh round.

A two-year starter at Miami at defensive end, the 6-foot-4, 257-pound Garvin had 37 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles a a junior in 2019.

In his sophomore season, Garvin recorded 60 tackles, 17 TFL, 5.5 sacks, five passes broken up and two forced fumbles.

The Packers made nine selections overall in the draft.