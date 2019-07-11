NBA summer league recap: Landale’s 23 points leads Bucks past China 84-67

The Milwaukee Bucks used a dominating third quarter to beat China 84-67 and close out the preliminary round of the Las Vegas summer league with a 2-2 record.

Jock Landale led the way with 23 points, going 9-for-15 from the field and shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Elijah Bryant, who played for Hapoel Eilat in Irael last season, added 15 points, making 10 of 11 free-throw attempts.

Dalton Hommes led the Bucks off the bench with 10 points in 19 minutes.

Sterling Brown had the night off and did not appear in the game.

STARTING FIVE

Rayjon Tucker (SF), D.J. Wilson (PF), Jock Landale (C), Elijah Bryant (SG), Xavier Munford (PG).

NEXT

The Bucks will play a final consolation game with a date and time TBD.