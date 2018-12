Jan. 30, 2016: Traded Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Isan Diaz, Chase Anderson, Aaron Hill and cash

The winner: Push, based on later trades. Skinny: This trade occurred two years ago and of the five players involved only Anderson remains on the team to which he was dealt. Segura played only one season in Arizona, hit .319 and was traded to Seattle (as part of a five-team deal; Arizona received Ketel Marte and Taijuan Walker), which recently dealt the shortstop to Philadelphia. Segura has hit .300 or better in each of his three seasons since leaving the Brewers (his high with Milwaukee was .294). Wagner, a pitcher, appeared in three games for the Diamondbacks and was later claimed by Texas. Diaz was involved in a later trade we document below, while Hill played 78 games for the Brewers before being dealt to Boston (for Aaron Wilkerson and Wendell Rijo; the latter was traded for Eric Kratz). Anderson is 30-23 with a 3.71 ERA in three seasons with Milwaukee, but has never pitched more than 158 innings, which he did in 2018, although he was taken out of the rotation down the stretch, last pitching on Sept. 18.