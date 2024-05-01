Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Which team will be this season's biggest loser? Updated May. 1, 2024 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Will Hill

FOX Sports MLB Betting Analyst

When it comes to futility in Major League Baseball, the Chicago White Sox have stolen the show this season.

While losing 22 out of their first 25 games will certainly garner some unwanted attention, the White Sox have actually shown some fight in recent days, highlighted by their sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend.

But make no mistake, they are still bad, and they currently sit on top of the oddsboard for the "Fewest Regular Season Wins" wager at DraftKings, with +100 odds.

However, do they have strong competition from other dismal squads?

Let’s take a look at some of the best candidates to finish with the worst record in the league, along with my best bet for the biggest loser.

Colorado Rockies (+150) to have fewest wins in the majors

The Rockies can certainly finish in the basement with their lack of pitching, and inability to prevent runs, especially at home.

I wrote about going Under their win total before the season as being one of my favorite bets, and I still feel comfortable with that prediction. But at +150 to have the fewest wins in the league, I’m not sure if that's enough bang for your buck.

Miami Marlins (+800) to have fewest wins in the majors

The Marlins followed last year’s run to the playoffs with a season that was over midway through April.

They’re bad.

Miami is in the mix here, and at +800, it's tempting — but I think ultimately the Marlins have enough quality starting pitching — with the likes of Jesus Luzardo, Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett — that they’ll win enough games to slide out of the bottom spot.

Los Angeles Angels (+3500) to have fewest wins in the majors

Let’s look at the Angels.

At 11-17, the Angels have been outscored by 36 runs, their opening day starter has an ERA north of 6.0, and one of the best players of all time is going to be out for the foreseeable future with another injury.

Mike Trout was on pace for his best season in years, and was the first player to hit 10 home runs this season, but will now miss a significant chunk, if not all, of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery (the Angels say they are optimistic it’s not season-ending).

In a division with the Houston Astros, the defending world-champion Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners — who were a game away from making the playoffs last year — and an improved A’s team, is it possible all of those games will sink the Angels all the way to the bottom of the Majors?

At +3500, with a tough schedule, combined with the absence of Trout and quality pitching, this number is longer than it should be.

It’s quite possible the Angels will lose over 100 games this season. This is definitely worth a bet.

PICK: Angels (+3500) to have fewest wins in the Major Leagues

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

