Mahomes Mountain: Where do Caleb Williams, rookies land on Nick Wright's QB tiers?
The 2024 NFL Draft is over, which means it's time for a special offseason edition of "Mahomes Mountain." Nick Wright once again ranked NFL quarterbacks in a pyramid-based tier system (one QB in Tier 1, two in Tier 2, etc.) named after the signal-caller he has long regarded as the best in the league — three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Wright has also long been a fan of Caleb Williams, even ranking him among NFL quarterbacks last season when Williams was still playing at USC. Now that he is officially in the NFL, Williams is the only rookie QB who ranks higher than Tier 7.
Wright ranked all 32 projected NFL starting quarterbacks for next season — though not everyone made it to the mountain. Some are starting at "Base Camp." He also left the second tier empty because "nobody deserves to be within spitting distance of the namesake of the mountain."
Here's Wright's full list!
Base Camp (off the mountain)
- Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
- Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
- Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Tier 7:
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
- Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
- J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
- Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
- Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
- Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Tier 6:
- Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tier 5:
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
- Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Tier 4:
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Tier 3:
Tier 2: VACANT
Tier 1:
