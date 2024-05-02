National Football League Why Arizona Cardinals fans still can't buy a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey Updated May. 2, 2024 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Want a minted Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey? Sorry, that's not going to happen — at least not yet.

The No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft still hasn't signed a preliminary NFLPA licensing agreement, ESPN reported Thursday. As a result, Harrison's Cardinals merchandise isn't for sale. At his introductory press conference with the Cardinals last week, Harrison said he would "do what's best for me moving forward" regarding licensing.

It's also unknown what number Harrison will wear with Arizona. He wore No. 18 at Ohio State, but that number is worn by defensive end BJ Ojulari. His father — Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. — wore No. 88. But the Cardinals retired No. 88 in 1979 to honor J.V. Cain, who died during a Cardinals practice that summer.

The Cardinals were widely regarded as a prime candidate to move down from No. 4 in the draft, as it was deemed unlikely they would select a quarterback given the presence of Kyler Murray on their roster. But the Cardinals ultimately stayed at No. 4 and took Harrison, who will presumably be their No. 1 wide receiver from the jump, especially in the wake of Marquise Brown leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison was a two-time All-American at Ohio State and one of the elite receivers in the country. From 2022-23, Harrison averaged 72 receptions for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns per season, which came with two different quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud in 2022 and Kyle McCord in 2023). Harrison was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Bears, Eagles, Cardinals are winners of the 2024 NFL Draft

As for the rest of their draft, the Cardinals made a bevy of Day 1 and 2 selections, adding Missouri's Darius Robinson (No. 27), Rutgers' Max Melton (No. 43), Florida State's Trey Benson (No. 66), Illinois' Isaiah Adams (No. 71) and Tip Reiman (No. 82) and Boston College's Elijah Jones (No. 90).

The Cardinals are coming off a 4-13 season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr.

share