National Football League
Why Arizona Cardinals fans still can't buy a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey
National Football League

Why Arizona Cardinals fans still can't buy a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey

Updated May. 2, 2024 12:06 p.m. ET

Want a minted Arizona Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey? Sorry, that's not going to happen — at least not yet.

The No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft still hasn't signed a preliminary NFLPA licensing agreement, ESPN reported Thursday. As a result, Harrison's Cardinals merchandise isn't for sale. At his introductory press conference with the Cardinals last week, Harrison said he would "do what's best for me moving forward" regarding licensing.

It's also unknown what number Harrison will wear with Arizona. He wore No. 18 at Ohio State, but that number is worn by defensive end BJ Ojulari. His father — Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. — wore No. 88. But the Cardinals retired No. 88 in 1979 to honor J.V. Cain, who died during a Cardinals practice that summer.

The Cardinals were widely regarded as a prime candidate to move down from No. 4 in the draft, as it was deemed unlikely they would select a quarterback given the presence of Kyler Murray on their roster. But the Cardinals ultimately stayed at No. 4 and took Harrison, who will presumably be their No. 1 wide receiver from the jump, especially in the wake of Marquise Brown leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison was a two-time All-American at Ohio State and one of the elite receivers in the country. From 2022-23, Harrison averaged 72 receptions for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns per season, which came with two different quarterbacks (C.J. Stroud in 2022 and Kyle McCord in 2023). Harrison was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Bears, Eagles, Cardinals are winners of the 2024 NFL Draft

Bears, Eagles, Cardinals are winners of the 2024 NFL Draft

As for the rest of their draft, the Cardinals made a bevy of Day 1 and 2 selections, adding Missouri's Darius Robinson (No. 27), Rutgers' Max Melton (No. 43), Florida State's Trey Benson (No. 66), Illinois' Isaiah Adams (No. 71) and Tip Reiman (No. 82) and Boston College's Elijah Jones (No. 90).

The Cardinals are coming off a 4-13 season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs top Colin Cowherd's post-NFL Draft rankings; 49ers slide

Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs top Colin Cowherd's post-NFL Draft rankings; 49ers slide

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes