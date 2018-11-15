Rams donate thousands of tickets to game vs. Chiefs to first responders

From the New York Yankees on Sept. 21, 2001 to the Boston Red Sox on April 20, 2013, sports franchises have always been there in the wake of tragedy to help people realize the often obfuscated bond shared between a community. Regardless of name, rank or serial number, at the end of the day, people are people.

The Los Angeles Rams, too, understand this and on November 26, they will help rebuild that bond.

After the Rams upcoming Monday Night clash against the Kansas City Chiefs was moved from Mexico City to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because of unsafe field conditions, the team took swift action to assure those responsible for protecting the community were taken care of.

.@CBSLA, @LAUnitedWay + #LARams teamed up for the Fire Relief Fund. @robinthicke answered calls + we're here until 11PM PT to take donations! How to donate:

• Call (818) 821-1080

• Text "2018fires" to 41444

• https://t.co/ejurbhm0rq pic.twitter.com/afnzqmN63K — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 14, 2018

Just days after the fatal shootings in nearby Thousand Oaks and while the Woolsey and Sierra Fires continue to ravage communities across Southern California, the Rams will be providing thousands of complimentary tickets to first responders who “are bravely protecting the greater Los Angeles community, as well as people who have been impacted by our community’s recent tragedies,” the team announced.

According to US News, The Woolsey Fire, as of Tuesday evening, had burned 97,114 acres and was 40 percent contained. There have been two fatalities and 435 structures have been destroyed, while the Sierra Fire has burned through nearly 150 acres as well.

I have to say it has been a crazy week for @Rams and Cali. All I can say is as we continue to see adversity and challenges keep sticking together. It sucks for Mexico City and we’re still rebuilding our lives from shootings and fires. Just remember the power of uniting together — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) November 14, 2018

In addition to the team’s donation, many players–including several who have been evacuated from their own homes and live in Thousand Oaks– are taking matters into their own hands.

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth made national attention by donating his game check from Sunday’s game to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. The more than $500K will go to the families of the 12 victims who lost their lives in a Nov. 10 shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. The Borderline is 45 miles from the Los Angeles Coliseum, but only a five-minute drive from the Rams’ practice facility.

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, on why he decided to donate his game check this week to a fund for victims of the mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/G5xBjgsKyA — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) November 12, 2018

Punter Johnny Hekker has also became very involved, visiting first responders battling the fire and supplying food and other resources.

The first responders of Ventura County have been through a tough stretch the past few days.

Getting to spend a few minutes around these brave men and women, I know that our community couldn’t be in better hands. Pray for those out risking it all tonight.#StrongerTOgether pic.twitter.com/qP5lP9V11I — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 10, 2018

Other professional sports teams in Los Angeles have also joined together to bring attention to the unnecessary violence impacting their community. The Clippers, Lakers, LA Kings and Ducks have all united to create the “Enough” movement and are donating proceeds from purchased merchandise to the Ventura County Community Foundation as well.

Just like in New York and Boston, it won’t be today or tomorrow, but sports will help Los Angeles heal.

Let Los Angeles be the last city to have to heal.